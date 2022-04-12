East Texas is likely to experience a severe weather threat tonight.

Our CBS19 partner meteorologist Brett Anthony said there could be quarter-size hail, damaging wind gusts and possible tornado warnings.

The threat is estimated to reach Athens and Canton at approximately 8 p.m.; then Tyler, Whitehouse and Lindale around 9 p.m.; Longview and Henderson around 10 p.m.; and Marshall and Carthage around 11 p.m. to midnight.

Stay tuned below for the latest live developments as the night goes on:

6 p.m. Anthony tells us he advises residents to take warnings seriously. Read more about the difference between a watch and a warning, where you should shelter for safety and more here.

4:19 p.m. National Weather Service issues tornado watch until 11 p.m. for Henderson, Anderson and Van Zandt counties.

Strong to severe thunderstorms in Central Texas will move into East Texas this evening. Here is our Future Skycast simulation of how the severe weather event could play out this evening. Make sure to download the CBS 19 App to get the latest watches and warnings. #txwx pic.twitter.com/N5ZmQofOMs — Brett Anthony (@BrettCBS19) April 12, 2022