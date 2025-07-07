Home
Latest ETX View
ETX View
ETX VIEW: Read July/August 2025 e-Edition
ETX View’s July/August 2025 edition, the Family and Education Issue, is available below: The latest edition features…
July 7, 2025
ETX View
ETX VIEW: Fostering, adoption create special family for Goodgions
In the right wing of the Goodgions’ Tyler home, laughter now fills rooms that were once silent. Years…
July 5, 2025
ETX View
ETX VIEW: Family-owned sourdough bakery rises to new heights
At Provision Farm Collective in downtown Gilmer, the Trimble family has combined a healthy measure of family, with…
July 5, 2025
ETX View
ETX VIEW: Girl Scouts volunteer at Tyler-area cat rescue
Fueled by creativity, compassion, and a deep love for animals, a local Girl Scouts troop is making a…
July 5, 2025
ETX View
ETX VIEW: Tyler Junior College programs lead grads to new opportunities
Ronda Knight was 46 when she decided it was time to further her education. That was about three…
July 5, 2025
ETX View
ETX VIEW: Talimena National Scenic Byway gives travelers unsurpassed views of Ouachita Mountains
East Texans give no shortage of grief to their northerly neighbors, the state of Oklahoma. (I was born…
July 5, 2025
ETX View
ETX VIEW: East Texas native’s curriculum helps youth make smart decisions
Long before she developed the ESTEEM curriculum, Tonya Waite was a quiet girl growing up in East Texas,…
July 5, 2025
ETX View
ETX VIEW: Texas artists create shirts honoring Juneteenth
Fort Worth-based artist Tatyana Alanis’ latest collaboration is deeply personal. Alanis, who moved to Texas in 2009, is…
July 5, 2025
ETX View
ETX VIEW: Healing Art Project helps unhoused community foster connection, creativity
A brightly colored painting of Jesus with arms wide open and the sun shining behind His head covers…
July 5, 2025
ETX View
ETX VIEW: July/August 2025 Calendar of Events
CANTON 2ND ANNUAL PURSE BINGO 6 – 9:30 P.M. AUG 28 Van Zandt County Farm Bureau 220 Burnett…
July 5, 2025
