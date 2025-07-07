Latest ETX View

ETX VIEW: Read July/August 2025 e-Edition

ETX View’s July/August 2025 edition, the Family and Education Issue, is available below:   The latest edition features…

ETX VIEW: Fostering, adoption create special family for Goodgions

In the right wing of the Goodgions’ Tyler home, laughter now fills rooms that were once silent. Years…

ETX VIEW: Family-owned sourdough bakery rises to new heights

At Provision Farm Collective in downtown Gilmer, the Trimble family has combined a healthy measure of family, with…

ETX VIEW: Girl Scouts volunteer at Tyler-area cat rescue

Fueled by creativity, compassion, and a deep love for animals, a local Girl Scouts troop is making a…

ETX VIEW: Tyler Junior College programs lead grads to new opportunities 

Ronda Knight was 46 when she decided it was time to further her education. That was about three…

ETX VIEW: Talimena National Scenic Byway gives travelers unsurpassed views of Ouachita Mountains

East Texans give no shortage of grief to their northerly neighbors, the state of Oklahoma. (I was born…

ETX VIEW: East Texas native’s curriculum helps youth make smart decisions

Long before she developed the ESTEEM curriculum, Tonya Waite was a quiet girl growing up in East Texas,…

ETX VIEW: Texas artists create shirts honoring Juneteenth

Fort Worth-based artist Tatyana Alanis’ latest collaboration is deeply personal. Alanis, who moved to Texas in 2009, is…

ETX VIEW: Healing Art Project helps unhoused community foster connection, creativity

A brightly colored painting of Jesus with arms wide open and the sun shining behind His head covers…

ETX VIEW: July/August 2025 Calendar of Events

CANTON 2ND ANNUAL PURSE BINGO 6 – 9:30 P.M. AUG 28 Van Zandt County Farm Bureau 220 Burnett…