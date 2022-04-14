The National Weather Service of Shreveport sent teams Thursday to survey storm damage in areas of East Texas, including the Azalea District in Tyler.

The teams investigated damage left behind in the wake of severe storms that moved throughout East Texas late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The teams visited Warren City along with the Azalea District in Tyler to determine the nature of the storm event that caused trees to fall and other damages.

Officials said their preliminary report shows a tornado did not hit the Azalea District and that damage was caused by straight-line winds of more than 100 mph.

