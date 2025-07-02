ICE: 8 people in custody after Bullard traffic stop; police search for man who fled during stop Published 10:11 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Authorities with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement say eight people were taken into their custody following a traffic stop in Bullard early Wednesday morning.

According to ICE spokesperson Dexter Henson, the agency responded after a traffic violation led authorities to suspect individuals were in the country illegally. Henson said the operation was not a targeted action but rather a a collaborative effort with local law enforcement as part of public safety.

Bullard Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Judith Tuell said their agency was not directly involved with the ICE detentions. Tuell confirmed Bullard officers initiated the traffic stop but deferred all immigration-related matters to federal authorities.







Tuell said one suspect, Isaac Chavez, was arrested by Bullard police for hindering apprehension, while another person in another vehicle was taken into custody by Cherokee County deputies.

One man remains on the run after fleeing the initial traffic stop around 6:41 a.m., according to Bullard PD. He is described as a Hispanic male. Police say he is not believed to be armed or dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bullard Police Department at 903-894-7788.