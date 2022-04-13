Thousands are without power across East Texas, including nearly 15,000 ONCOR customers in Smith County.
ONCOR released a statement this morning that its teams are working "around the clock."
There is no estimation for return of power in Smith County at this time, according to ONCOR. There are currently 14,993 customers without power.
"Damage assessment and restoration started as soon as it was safe to begin work and continued overnight and into the early morning. This severe weather system generated heavy rain, lightning, hail, high winds and reports of tornado activity. The greatest outage impacts occurred in our eastern region, including Smith, Henderson, Anderson, Cherokee and Nacogdoches counties," ONCOR said. "As restoration progress was made, additional resources have been deployed eastward to areas of highest need. Work will continue around the clock as personnel strive to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
ONCOR also stated safety for employees and the public is their top priority.
"If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep others away and call 911 immediately," ONCOR said.
View the latest outages in your county at stormcenter.oncor.com/ .