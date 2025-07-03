Longtime Green Acres pastor David Dykes has died Published 3:30 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more Green Acres Baptist Church pastor David Dykes gets ready to record the Easter Sunday service for TV and online on April 11. Dykes said he feels continuing online-only service is necessary to protect church members. 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Green Acres Baptist Church pastor David Dykes gives his Easter message to an empty 3,000 seat sanctuary as the church records the Easter Sunday service for TV and online on Saturday, April 11, 2020. 3/8 Swipe or click to see more 4/8 Swipe or click to see more 5/8 Swipe or click to see more David Dykes, former Senior Pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church, addresses the crowd during the Cumberland Academy graduation ceremony in 2022. (Tyler Morning Telegraph File) 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith receives a donation of Dairy Queen gift cards for the department from David Dykes, Pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church, during the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Tyler. 7/8 Swipe or click to see more David Dykes, senior pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church, prays for the future chapel site during Blessing Day for Triumph Village in Tyler on Tuesday Nov. 13, 2018. (Tyler Morning Telegraph File) 8/8 Swipe or click to see more David Dykes speaks during a kickoff breakfast for CityFest East Texas at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. CityFest East Texas is a Luis Palau revival scheduled for Oct. 2019. The vision of CityFest East Texas is to encourage greater collaboration among civic, corporate, and church leaders, setting aside differences to better serve the city in a number of focus areas – such as homelessness, education, and foster care – and proclaim the Gospel on a grand scale. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

A longtime Tyler pastor has died, his church announced Thursday morning.

Retired Green Acres Baptist Church Senior Pastor David Dykes “finished his race surrounded by his family at his home in Tyler” on Wednesday.

Dykes, 72, served as senior pastor of Green Acres for 30 years until his retirement in 2021 and actively served as pastor emeritus until his passing.







“Pastor David was deeply loved by his church family and East Texas community,” Green Acres said in a statement. “His passion and dedication to teaching God’s word has impacted countless lives over the years in East Texas and around the world.

Serving as the church’s pastor since March 1991 prior to his retirement, Dykes was the longest-serving pastor and the first one to retire throughout Green Acres’ 66-year history.

Dykes began preaching in 1970 and served at three churches in Alabama before coming to Tyler. He led mission teams to over 30 countries, and he and his wife, Cindy, guided over two dozen tours to Israel.

“We cannot begin to put into words how much Pastor David will be missed. He has left a legacy for this church, this community, and beyond. We know that Jesus has said ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant’ to our beloved Pastor David.”

He graduated from Samford University, and earned a master of divinity and doctor of ministry degrees from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. In 2005, Dykes participated in post-doctoral studies at Cambridge University. He studied the subject of Biblical art from the Renaissance period. In 2017, he received an honorary doctorate from East Texas Baptist University.

Dykes authored 19 nonfiction books as well as a trilogy of action novels (under the name David Orlo). He had been part of boards of the American Red Cross, PATH, the Greater Tyler Chamber of Commerce, The Mother Frances Foundation, and Baptist Child and Family Services (Breckenridge Village). He also served on the board of trustees for East Texas Baptist University and was a trustee for LeTourneau University in Longview. He served 10 years as a member of the executive board of the Southern Baptist Convention, and he also served as a volunteer chaplain with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The church asks the community for prayers and to respect the privacy of his wife Cindy and the Dykes family.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 at the Green Acres Baptist Church Worship Center, 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler, according to Stewart Family Funeral Home.