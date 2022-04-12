Weather forecasters are asking East Texas residents to take weather warnings seriously as severe weather approaches tonight.

Residents can expect severe thunderstorms during the timeframe of 8 p.m. to midnight, according to CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony.

“Our biggest threat is going to be some large hail, at least the size of quarters, if we have a couple of those. There’s also a threat of a few damaging wind gusts and perhaps a tornado warning or two,” Anthony said.

Strong to severe thunderstorms in Central Texas will move into East Texas this evening. Here is our Future Skycast simulation of how the severe weather event could play out this evening. Make sure to download the CBS 19 App to get the latest watches and warnings. #txwx pic.twitter.com/N5ZmQofOMs — Brett Anthony (@BrettCBS19) April 12, 2022

Anthony said the tornado warnings will depend on the strength of the thunderstorms expected tonight. He also said residents shouldn't dismiss the threat of strong winds.

“Take your warning seriously. Last (week during severe weather), we had strong winds. It doesn’t have to be a tornado warning, it could be a severe thunderstorm warning and we could have strong winds that can do damages that are equivalent to a tornado," he said. "The Whitehouse wind damage had 100 mph winds and that’s an EF1 tornado. We have to take both tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings just as equally as serious.”

Anthony said multiple counties are under a tornado watch now until 11 p.m. tonight, including Henderson, Van Zandt and Anderson counties.

But what is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

According to Anthony, a tornado watch means that the counties are under the conditions that can lead to a tornado, compared to a tornado warning which means that a tornado has been spotted on radar or by a trained weather spot, he said.

“I would expect that Smith County and most of the East Texas counties will be under a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch before the night is done,” he added.

How can you prepare for these warnings?

Anthony recommends residents have a plan, including identifying a safe place inside your home from the start of the tornado warning until it's lifted.

Recommended areas such as a closet or a bathroom in the center portion of your home that has no windows are suggested. He also recommends any space where you can get in and get down and stay covered.

Anthony suggests bringing pillows and a bike helmet in your safe place, for safety reasons.

Those who are in mobile homes, RVs, and campers are advised to evacuate before warnings are issued.

Estimated timing

Anthony forecasts the following estimated times for certain areas of East Texas to experience the weather threat:

Athens and Canton: around 8 p.m.

Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale: around 9 p.m.

Longview and Henderson: around 10 p.m.

Marshall and Carthage: around 11 p.m. and midnight

The weather threat will continue into the early morning Wednesday.

Have at least two ways to get weather information

Experts also advise residents to have at least two ways to get warnings. The National Weather Service of Shreveport mentioned six ways including a NOAA weather radio, local TV and radio, wireless emergency alerts and weather apps, such as the CBS19 and TylerPaper apps, outdoor sirens, internet sites, and from family, friends and co-workers.

Stay tuned here for the latest live developments.