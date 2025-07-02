Officials: Lance Phillips’ bond revoked after online attack on judge, prosecutors Published 9:56 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TYLER — Lance Phillips, who is awaiting sentencing for assaulting an officer, had his bond revoked Wednesday after recently violating conditions.

Phillips, son of the county clerk and a former commissioner, was found guilty in May for an incident at the April 2, 2024, Smith County Commissioners Court meeting, during which he was being removed from the courtroom. He is set to be sentenced on July 23.

On Wednesday, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness said Phillips attacked Judge Terry Bailey, who is the presiding judge over Phillips case, and prosecutors on an online stream. Under his bond conditions, he cannot do any blogging or podcasting.







