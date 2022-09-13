A 49-year-old Tyler man has been indicted on a murder charge in the May death of a woman at an apartment complex in the city.
A grand jury in the 241st District Court this past month handed down the indictment of David Michael Thompson who is accused of killing Jaci Wilkerson on May 25 at apartments in the 2700 block of South Broadway Avenue.
Court documents show Thompson, who was arrested May 26 on a murder charge, is suspected of “striking, cutting and jabbing” Wilkerson with a machete. He remained Tuesday in Smith County jail on a bond of $750,000.
According to an affidavit for Thompson’s arrest, responding officers found a bloody scene at the apartment and the weapon that appeared to have been used to kill Wilkerson.
Officers found the 40-year-old Wilkerson “lying in a pool of blood,” according to the document.
A man described as a roommate of Thompson’s at the apartment told police no one else was inside when he went to bed at around 10 p.m., according to the document. He woke up around 1 a.m. and did not see anyone in the apartment.
At about 3 a.m., the roommate woke up again to go to the bathroom and found Thompson had sent him a text that said, “Sorry you had to be there for that,” the document showed.
An upstairs neighbor told police at about 3 a.m. she heard a female voice scream, “Oh my God! Please stop!” followed by a loud thud, according to the document. The neighbor then heard doors closing and a vehicle ignition turning on.
During a sweep of the apartment, police found “a significant amount of blood” on a pillow at the head of the bed and what appeared to be a black machete covered in blood “lying on the bed,” according to the affidavit.
The roommate told officers Thompson and Wilkerson’s relationship was violent and that Thompson “was crazy.”
Online records show a trial date has not been set in the case.