Tyler police are searching for a homicide suspect they say is armed and dangerous after a woman was found dead in an apartment early Wednesday morning.
Jaci Wilkerson, 40, of Smith County, was identified as the victim, Tyler Police Department spokesman Andy Erbaugh said Wednesday afternoon.
David Michael Thompson, 49, has been identified as a suspect and has a murder warrant out for his arrest with a bond of $750,000, Erbaugh said.
Thompson is a white male who is known to drive a white Jeep Wrangler with a black top that has "Privileged" on both sides of the hood, Erbaugh said. The license plate number of the vehicle is HHH1538.
Around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, Tyler police responded to an apartment complex located at 2719 S. Broadway Ave on report of a homicide.
Police said the suspect is known to the victim and "this was not a random attack."
Detectives are still working this case. More information will be released as it is available.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.