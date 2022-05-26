A Tyler man wanted in the homicide of a woman found dead Wednesday in a South Broadway Avenue apartment is in custody.
David Michael Thompson, 49, was booked today into Smith County Jail, according to online jail records. He is being held on a murder charge with a $750,000 bond.
Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said Wednesday an arrest warrant on a murder charge had been issued for Thompson in the death of 40-year-old Jaci Wilkerson. At the time, Erbaugh said Thompson “is to be considered armed and dangerous.”
Police responded at about 3:15 a.m. to a report of a homicide at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of South Broadway Avenue, Erbaugh said.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had died inside an apartment. Police later identified the victim as Wilkerson.
In a statement released Wednesday, Erbaugh said the suspect in the case was known to the victim.
“This was not a random attack,” Erbaugh said.
Online jail records show Lindale police arrested Thompson.