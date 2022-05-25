Police stock

A woman was found dead in her apartment Wednesday morning, police said.

The Tyler Police Department said it is investigating the death as a homicide and a possible suspect is in custody after responding to a call overnight.

Around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, Tyler police responded to an apartment complex located at 2719 S. Broadway Ave on report of a homicide.

A female victim was found dead inside of an apartment, Tyler police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said.

"Tyler Police detectives have a possible suspect, someone who is known to the victim," Erbaugh said in the statement.

This case is still under investigation. More information will be released as it is available.

 
 

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.