A woman was found dead in her apartment Wednesday morning, police said.
The Tyler Police Department said it is investigating the death as a homicide and a possible suspect is in custody after responding to a call overnight.
Around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, Tyler police responded to an apartment complex located at 2719 S. Broadway Ave on report of a homicide.
A female victim was found dead inside of an apartment, Tyler police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said.
"Tyler Police detectives have a possible suspect, someone who is known to the victim," Erbaugh said in the statement.
This case is still under investigation. More information will be released as it is available.