Tyler police have identified a woman who was found dead in her apartment early Wednesday morning.
Jaci Wilkerson, 40, of Smith County, was identified as the victim, Tyler Police Department spokesman Andy Erbaugh said Wednesday afternoon.
Wilkerson's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, Tyler police responded to an apartment complex located at 2719 S. Broadway Ave on report of a homicide.
"The possible suspect in this case was known to the victim. This was not a random attack," Erbaugh said.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
Detectives are still working this case. More information will be released as it is available.
Correction: A previous version of this story said a suspect was in custody. The police department on Wednesday morning said it had a possible suspect but had no one in custody at this time. This story has been updated.