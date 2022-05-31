A man charged in the bloody death of Jaci Wilkerson at a Tyler apartment complex “had been physically violent with her in the past” and had been previously arrested “for a violation of a protective order,” according to a document in the case.
David Michael Thompson, 49, was booked Thursday into Smith County Jail on a charge of murder.
Officers responded at about 3:15 a.m. this past Wednesday to a reported homicide at apartments in the 2700 block of South Broadway Avenue, Tyler police said.
According to an affidavit for Thompson’s arrest, responding officers found a bloody scene at the apartment and the weapon that appeared to have been used to kill Wilkerson — a machete.
Officers found the 40-year-old Wilkerson “lying in a pool of blood,” according to the document.
A man described as a roommate of Thompson’s at the apartment told police no one else was in the inside when he went to bed at around 10 p.m, according to the document. He woke up around 1 a.m. and did not see anyone in the apartment.
At about 3 a.m., the roommate woke up again to go to the bathroom and found Thompson had sent him a text that said, “Sorry you had to be there for that,” the document showed.
An upstairs neighbor told police at about 3 a.m. she heard a female voice scream, “Oh my God! Please stop!” followed by a loud thud, according to the document. The neighbor then heard doors closing and a vehicle ignition turning on.
During a sweep of the apartment, police found “a significant amount of blood” on a pillow at the head of the bed and what appeared to be a black machete covered in blood “lying on the bed,” according to the affidavit.
The roommate told officers Thompson and Wilkerson's relationship was violent and that Thompson "was crazy."
“David Thompson is the only person unaccounted for at the scene of the crime and the only person with the motive and opportunity to commit this crime,” the affidavit says.
A warrant was issued Wednesday for Thompson’s arrest on a murder charge. Police said Thompson turned himself in to Lindale police the following day.
Thompson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.