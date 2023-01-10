Whitehouse High School graduate and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the club announced on Tuesday morning.
The Kansas City Current play in the National Women’s Soccer League, joining as an expansion team in 2021.
Mahomes is the first active NFL player to have equity in an NWSL team.
He joins an ownership group that includes his wife, Brittany Mahomes, Angie Long and Chris Long.
“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Patrick Mahomes said. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”
“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” said Brittany Mahomes. “He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL."
“Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community,” added Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. “Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too. The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family.”
On July 28, 2020, Patrick Mahomes became part of the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals in Major League Baseball. On July 27, 2021, Patrick Mahomes became part owner of Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer.
Patrick Mahomes also helped bring restaurant franchise Whataburger to the Kansas City area.
Patrick Mahomes has also expressed a desire to have an NBA team in Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes (14-3) and the Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC entering the playoffs and will receive a first-round bye and await their first opponent.