Kansas City announced that it is getting a National Women’s Soccer League team for the 2021 season, and Whitehouse native Brittany Matthews — fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also of Whitehouse — is part of the ownership group.
Matthews played soccer at Whitehouse High School and the University of Texas at Tyler before signing with Iceland professional team UMF Afturelding.
“As a former collegiate and professional soccer player, I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis,” Matthews said. I am honored to be a part of an amazing ownership group that is passionate about the game and eager to welcome a NWSL team back to Kansas City! We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can’t wait to huddle around this team — we want more championship parades in the very near future!”
Earlier in the year, Mahomes purchased an ownership stake in the Kansas City Royals.
Mahomes and Matthews are expecting their first child.