A football player and a part owner of a baseball team in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes decided to add another Kansas City franchise to his collection.
On Tuesday, Mahomes became a part owner of Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer.
Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes, already a part owner of the Kansas City Royals, now has become a part owner of Sporting KC in the Major League Soccer.— ScheftySaid (@ScheftySaid) July 27, 2021
“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” said Sporting KC principal owner Cliff Illig. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we looking forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”
Mahomes, a former Whitehouse High School standout, is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also is part owner of the Kansas City Royals in Major League Baseball.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”
Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner for Kansas NWSL.