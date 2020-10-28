If Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes wants something, it is likely to happen.
Mahomes, who had already won an NFL regular season MVP award in his brief career, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl LIV and was named the Super Bowl MVP to start 2020.
Also in 2020, Mahomes has signed the largest contract in professional sports history ($503 million), became part of the Kansas City Royals ownership group, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews and found out they were having a baby girl.
Mahomes also asked to bring a Whataburger to Kansas City, and that wish was granted.
Now, Mahomes has a new wish.
It was reported that the Toronto Raptors will be unable to play in Canada during the upcoming season due to COVID-19.
Many locations were tossed around, and the star quarterback decided to shoot his shot.
“Bring them to KC!” Mahomes posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
Bring them to KC! 💪🏽 https://t.co/di5r6bIAh7— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020
Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas quickly replied, “Working on it.”
Working on it. https://t.co/1Ud3AIsgRy— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 26, 2020
A letter has been sent on the city of Kansas City’s behalf to NBA commissioner Adam Silver requesting that the Raptors play in Kansas City. It was signed by Lucas, U.S. senators Pat Roberts, Roy Blunt and Jerry Moran and U.S. congressman Emanuel Cleaver II.
The NBA hasn’t had a team in Kansas City since 1985 when the Kings moved to Sacramento, California, where they still reside to this day. The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame is located in Kansas City.
The Raptors joined the NBA for the 1995-96 season and have always played in Toronto. The franchise won its first NBA title in 2018-19, less than eight months before Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first title in 50 years.
Along with being a standout football and baseball player in high school, Mahomes also starred on the basketball court at Whitehouse High School. He was a three-time first-team All-East Texas Basketball selection for the Wildcats.
Day 15...— Wildcat Hoops (@whousehoops) April 15, 2020
This W in 2014 got us win #27 & a berth in 3rd round of the playoffs!
Nice steal & finds in transition by @jakecparker & @PatrickMahomes with 6 of his 37 that night! pic.twitter.com/14WPWBemMF
Shortly after the 2018-19 NFL season, a video went viral of Mahomes playing pickup basketball, displaying moves many East Texas fans and coaches had previously seen years before.
You thought Patrick Mahomes was just the NFL MVP? 🔥— ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2019
(via @Faiz_Jiwani, @kheuzil) pic.twitter.com/MQpeMXLKZh
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told a Kansas City radio station that he called Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, and told the station, “The Kingdom can be assured: No more basketball for Pat … We were able to nip that in the bud.”
So while Mahomes won’t be suiting up for the Raptors if they do come to Kansas City, it is likely that he will be a big supporter for a team that has a mixture of Brit veterans and young talent that should once again be a contender in the Eastern Conference.
Veterans Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, along with young rising star Fred VanVleet are all free agents. The Raptors also have veteran Kyle Lowry and another budding young star in Pascal Siakam.
It is still unsure when the new NBA season will begin and where the Raptors will end up playing, but if recent history has taught us anything … never count out Patrick Mahomes.
(Sportswriter and former point guard Brandon Ogden can be reached at bogden@tylerpaper.com)