Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 47F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.