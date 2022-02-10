The Tyler ISD board today approved putting a bond package totaling $89 million on the May ballot.
Of the $89 million, $63 million would go toward a new Hubbard Middle School, including replacement of the 55-year-old campus comparable to the 2013 Boulter, Moore and Three Lakes projects, according to information from the district.
The new Hubbard campus would be built on a site designed to exact specifications as other middle schools. It would hold 1,200 students and have updated safety and security features and improved traffic flow and designated parking areas, the district said.
A new Early College High School would cost $26 million and would be built next to the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center.
The campus would hold more than 650 students, according to the district.
In May 2017, voters passed Tyler ISD's largest bond package yet — $198 million — by the widest margin of any bond in recent years with 83 percent in favor of the move. After community input, the bond brought multimillion dollar renovations to Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High School.
The bond allowed Tyler High to have “every square foot” of its property redone completely after five years of work. Legacy's decades-old facility also saw state-of-the-art improvements after four years of extensive renovations and additions.
Altogether, the renovations were estimated to cost around $220 million, but the district used savings from its 2013 bond package to reduce the cost.
Before the 2017 bond, the last bond referendum passed in 2013 at over $165 million. It was used to renovate Dixie and Rice elementary schools, rebuild Boulter and Moore middle schools on their existing sites and construction of Three Lakes Middle School and the new Career and Technology Center.
The 2013 bond projects were completed on time and under budget, according to Tyler ISD.
This story will be updated.