Voting for People with Disabilities

Curbside Voting: Curbside voting is available at all polling places in Smith County. Look for the CURBSIDE VOTING sign and call (903) 590-4777. An official will bring the ballot to you. Curbside voting is reserved for voters that are physically unable to enter the polling place without personal assistance or likelihood of injuring the voter's health.

Polling Place Accessibility: All polling locations in Smith County are accessible to voters with disabilities as is all the voting equipment. The voting machines have multiple functions that make them accessible to all voters: There is a audio version of the ballot and a braille keypad, the text can be magnified or the screen contract changed to high resolution black and white, and there is a sip and puff connection.

Assistants: Persons who are unable to read or write or that need physical help with the ballot are able to bring an assistant of their choice to help with the voting process. Only the voter's union representative and employer are ineligible to assist. Election workers are also available upon request to assist.

Ballot by Mail: Voters with disabilities are also allowed to request a ballot by mail. They can request a ballot for a single election or for all ballots they are eligible for in that calendar year. They can request an application from the elections office or they can print the application from the Secretary of State's website and mail it to the office. The office has to receive an application from the voter before it can mail the ballot.

