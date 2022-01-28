Republican Smith County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Meredith will face Democratic challenger Dustin Stephens in the November general election.
Neither man drew a challenger in the March primaries.
Pct. 3 covers the southeast portion of Smith County.
Early voting in the March 1 primary begins Feb. 14, while early voting in the November election is Oct. 24, and Election Day is Nov. 8.
James Meredith
Meredith has been JP Pct. 3 for about 19 years. Before becoming JP, he was a Tyler Police Department officer for 24 years.
Even as a police officer, Meredith said he always “looked at (the JP) position.” As a JP, he said it is important to him to be fair and available.
“It’s just being available when I'm needed,” Meredith said. “On the bench when I’m listening to a case, I try to listen to all the parties and try to make the best decision that I can.”
He added that he also works to be accessible for law enforcement and hospitals when a death inquest, warrants and other orders are needed.
Justices of the peace handle include death inquests, eviction cases, small claims and debt claims cases up to $20,000 and more, Meredith said. Being a JP means wearing “different hats,” and being a judge is just one of them, he added.
He is “constantly on call,” Meredith said, adding that he is available 24/7 and “always ready to help the county and precinct if they need me.”
Being able to serve and meet people in his precinct and the entire county is something Meredith said he enjoys about his job. He added that it keeps him busy and out in the community.
Dustin Stephens
Stephens said one reason he is running for JP is because “somebody needs to be there to say, ‘Hey, this is just not right — we’ve got to do something different.’”
His hope for Smith County is that the area gets reengineered to be more equal and fair for all those in the community, Stephens said.
“I believe honestly that good government starts with the judicial system,” Stephens said. "It’s making good calls and not nailing people to the walls when they make mistakes.”
If elected, Stephens said he looks to be more effective in handling cases, minimizing unnecessary tickets, holding a more sympathetic and open court and more.
He said he has known people who have received tickets, could not afford to hire an attorney to fight it and ended up having to pay month to month, impacting their finances and ability to pay other bills.
It seems “punitive” to have elderly residents or veterans who cannot pay ticket fines suffer from the extra cost, Stephens said. Some people need support, and he hopes to bring the community together to say, “OK, these people are having problems,” and help them.
“I’d just like to make East Texas a friendlier place and a better place for everyone,” Stephens said. “This is where my heart is; this is where I'm coming from.”
Stephens, who lives in Whitehouse, said he has had experience in numerous areas, which would help him take on the role of JP. He is a Navy veteran, has worked with his father in his law office, has operated a Renaissance fair in Smith County for 20 years and more.