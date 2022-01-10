As the country experiences the latest wave in COVID-19, East Texas sheriff's offices are facing battles -- some bigger than others -- to keep the virus at bay from inmates and officers.
Due to the recent virus surge and 30 jailer openings, the Smith County Jail is missing a quarter of the officers that the facility employs.
Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said Monday because of the omicron variant wave, COVID-19 is rising among inmates and jail officers.
"It’s having a very profound effect on the jail," Christian said.
Smith County Jail recently suspended in-person visitation due to an uptick in cases, and on Monday, 41 inmates were reported as having positive cases.
