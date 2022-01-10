COVID-19 infections are spreading rapidly across East Texas as the region continues to see high transmission rates and an increase in total cases.
In Smith County, active cases rose by more than 34% over the weekend, according to the latest public health data.
On Monday, there were 3,846 active cases in the county compared to 2,863 reported Thursday by the Northeast Public Health District. The increase is more than seven times the 513 active cases reported about a month ago on Dec. 9.
Additionally, Smith County has seen 986 new cases — 405 confirmed and 581 probable — reported since Thursday.
NET Health defines probable cases as those that are attributed to patients who have received positive antigen tests, until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, that becomes a confirmed case.
Smith County continues to have the highest community transmission rate in NET Health's seven-county jurisdiction. The "substantial" level has increased by 19% since Thursday, now at 137.60. Neighboring Gregg County follows closely behind with a rate of 130.35.
All seven counties in NET Health's jurisdiction continue to be in substantial community spread levels of the virus, showing a surge of COVID-19 cases across East Texas.
A substantial rate means cities across each county are experiencing large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission of the virus in places such as grocery stores, schools, churches, workplaces, nursing homes, daycares and other congregate settings.
Substantial seven-day rolling rates are measured at 35 or more new cases, compared to moderate measured at a level of 10 to 35, and minimal at a level of zero to 10.
According to NET Health, the rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is divided by the population of the county, multiplied by 100,000, and the final number equals the rate.
On Monday, NET Health reported there were 147 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals. The county’s hospitalization rates now trend similar to data last seen in early November.
On Monday, there were 267 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G that includes Tyler. The hospitalization number includes 63 patients in intensive-care units and 48 patients on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began. Similar trends were last seen late October.
As of Monday in Smith County, 54.26% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.65% of people age 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 85.40% of people 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Monday, while 78.91% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
On Monday, 41 Smith County jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, and one inmate has died due to COVID-19 during the pandemic, according to NET Health. The Smith County Jail last week announced it has suspended visitation due to the recent uptick in cases.
About two months ago, Smith County reached a minimal spread level for the first time since June. At that time, all counties in NET Health’s seven-county district had reached minimal spread levels. As of Dec. 28, all counties had reached moderate spread.
From Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, there were 1,382 total new cases reported in Smith County. In November, just 504 new cases were reported compared to October and September in which more than 8,300 and 2,000 new cases were reported each month, respectively.
There have been 41,468 total COVID-19 cases in Smith County since the pandemic began and 37,197 total recoveries, according to NET Health.
Other Counties
Gregg County had 455 new cases — 227 confirmed, 228 probable — reported since Thursday. There were 1,676 total active cases within the county.
Henderson County had 199 new cases — 132 confirmed, 67 probable — reported since Thursday. There were 707 total active cases within the county.
Van Zandt County had 174 new cases — 87 confirmed, 87 probable — reported since Thursday. There were 550 total active cases within the county.
Anderson County had 156 new cases — 33 confirmed, 123 probable — reported since Thursday. There were 521 total active cases within the county.
Wood County had 155 new cases — 80 confirmed, 75 probable — reported since Thursday. There were 417 total active cases within the county.
Rains County had 33 new cases — 15 confirmed, 18 probable — reported since Thursday and there were 81 total active cases within the county.
Total recoveries and total active cases include probable and confirmed data. Data gathered in Monday's report represents data from noon Thursday to noon Monday.