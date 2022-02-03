A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Tyler area until 6 p.m. tonight. The National Weather Service reports that heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with sleet and snow accumulations of up to one inch across the area and ice accumulations of one-quarter inch.
Additionally, the NWS reports that power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice, travel could be "nearly impossible" and the hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you know of additional weather-related closings or issues in the Tyler area, email us at news@tylerpaper.com.
11:45 A.M. WEATHER UPDATE: CBS19 weather forecaster Colleen Campbell says temperatures in the Tyler area are hovering at 30 degrees, with some high-20s temps sneaking in. The freezing line has moved through Tyler and we're starting to see some wet flakes in Western Smith County. There is still a good bit of sleet in the area, with precipitation getting heavier and including more sleet and wet flakes. Over the next two hours, we can expect temperatures to fall into the 20s. Precipitation will become more solid, and there will be accumulation. Icing will be noticeable on cars and hard surfaces, particularly steps and anything that freezes quickly. Use caution on all roads, particularly bridges. Residents should do everything they can to be off the roads as soon as possible.
10:45 A.M. WEATHER UPDATE: Campbell reports temperatures have fallen below freezing across Tyler, and with that has come a changeover of precipitation to sleet, and reduced visibility. Cold air is pouring into the area, and while precipitation is currently light, temperatures are cold enough that it has begun to stick to surfaces. While major roadways should remain passable over the next two hours, less-traveled roads could get slick. Additionally, any roadway with airflow beneath could be hazardous.
8:20 A.M. WEATHER UPDATE: Campbell says the Tyler area is in a transition stage, with precipitation changing over from a cold rain to sleet and freezing rain. She adds there is more precipitation to come, with temperatures beginning to reach sub-freezing marks. Over the next two hours, temperatures will continue to fall, with shaded and/or elevated surfaces becoming especially dangerous.
CITY OF TYLER SERVICES: City of Tyler offices will be closed Thursday, but the city reports all essential and emergency functions will continue, and all departments will be available by phone, email and contact forms on the city's website.
COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED: All Smith County offices are closed Thursday. “I have assessed the weather situation and believe it prudent to close all non-emergency county facilities for the entire day on Thursday, February 3, 2022,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. “Stay home, stay safe, and stay warm. We will reevaluate the weather conditions tomorrow and provide further updates regarding plans for Friday.”
EAST TEXAS FOOD BANK: The East Texas Food Bank announced Wednesday the drive-thru produce distribution in Tyler scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, at Lindsey Park has been canceled.
ERCOT: The maligned power provider maintains an online dashboard where you can monitor conditions in real time. At 1:30 p.m., the system was operating under "normal conditions."
HOME SAFETY: The CDC offers the following tips for staying safe in your home during a winter weather event, including how to protect your pipes from freezing and rupturing.
MEALS ON WHEELS: Meals on Wheels in East Texas will not be delivering meals Thursday. Clients received a three-day shelf stable meal box to use in emergency situations such as bad weather.
POWER: At 1:30 p.m., Oncor reported a total of 564 active outages statewide, affecting 22,421 customers. There were fewer than 10 active outages in the Tyler area. To track Oncor outages, click here. If you need to report an outage or check the status of an outage, text OUT to 66267 on your cell phone or tablet; download the MyOncor app; visit www.Oncor.com or call 888-313-4747.
ROADS: The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) leadership urged drivers to avoid roadways as conditions worsen. All DPS regions are activated to provide support to local law enforcement.
Texas Department of Transportation crews are working around the clock to treat bridges and major thoroughfares around the state in an effort to minimize ice accumulation. Over half a billion gallons of brine have already been used as road treatment. Drivers are urged to minimize travel as winter weather moves through the state and may visit DriveTexas.org to check road current conditions.
If you must be on the roads, TxDOT offers these driving tips.
SCHOOLS: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is keeping track of all school delays and closures here. Nearly every local district and college has announced a delay or closure for Thursday. Most plan to make their decision on Friday instruction today.
TYLER TRANSIT: Tyler Transit will have reduced hours Thursday and Friday, due to predicted dangerous road conditions. If you have any questions, you are encouraged to contact the Tyler Transit office at 319-533-8057.