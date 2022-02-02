Due to the weather forecast, Smith County offices will be closed on Thursday.
“I have assessed the weather situation and believe it prudent to close all non-emergency county facilities for the entire day on Thursday, February 3, 2022,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. “Stay home, stay safe, and stay warm. We will reevaluate the weather conditions tomorrow and provide further updates regarding plans for Friday.”
No closings or delays close essential, emergency, residential or detention operations unless specifically stated, according to the county.
General governmental operations can be closed by the judge or commissioners court in emergencies such as inclement weather that cause hazardous road conditions due to flooding, ice or snow, according to the county.
Depending on the county’s judgement of the weather, general governmental operations will be closed or delayed in the following facilities:
- Smith County Courthouse
- Smith County Annex Building
- Cotton Belt Building
- Road and Bridge
- Animal Control and Shelter
- Elections Administration Office
- Veteran Services Office
- Facility Services Office
It is up to elected or appointed officials if county facilities not noted above can opt for alternate delays or closings.
Updated information will be posted by the county at:
www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas
www.instagram.com/smithcountytexas