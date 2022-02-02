City of Tyler offices will be closed Thursday due to winter weather.
According to the City of Tyler, all essential and emergency functions will continue and all departments will be available via phone, email or through contact forms on the city’s website, https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Weather conditions will be monitored Feb. 3 to determine if the city will reopen on Friday, Feb. 4, according to the city.
A winter storm warning for the area has been issued by the National Weather Services in Shreveport. Weather will range from freezing rain to sleet and snow and expand eastward throughout the day Thursday, according to the city.
Traveling in the wintery weather is discouraged. If necessary to drive, caution should be used and motorists should be aware of ice and slick spots on roads.
The city reminds people to protect the four P’s: People, pets, pipes and plants.
To report a fallen tree limb in city limits
Call the streets department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Call Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000 during off-duty hours
To report power outages
Call Oncor at 1-888-313-4747. This is for both power outages and down power lines.
To report downed power lines
Call the Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000
The city encourages all residents to sign up for Rave alerts, follow the city’s media channels and visit the website regularly for updates regarding the weather.
Tyler Street Department
The priority is to clear bridges, overpasses and the hospital district, according to the city. A full list of roads can be found on the city’s website.
State highways in the city are handled by the Texas Department of Transportation, according to the city. All smaller residential roads will not be sanded or decided.
Tyler Transit and Solid Waste
Routes are scheduled to start on Thursday but if road conditions worsen the departments will send a notice of cancelation.
Tyler Water Utilities
Payments can be made online or over the phone at (903) 531-1230.
Water main breaks can be reported online, according to the city. Significant breaks that may affect service will be reported though RAVE Alert.
If there is an emergency, call the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285. After hours call (903) 597-6541.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Airlines should be contacted in regards to flight delays or cancellations. American Airlines can be reached at (800) 433-7300.
Tyler Municipal Court
All court hearings are canceled both Thursday and Friday. Court hearings will resume on Monday, Feb. 7 at 8 a.m.
Those scheduled to appear in person should email Municrt@TylerTexas.com to provide contact information and be scheduled for a virtual meeting, according to the city.
Those already scheduled for a virtual hearing will be rescheduled, according to the city. An updated email will be sent with the link and instructions for the day of your hearing.
If you have a pending deadline, options for handling and/or paying citations can be found on the website, according to the city.