A former Smith County constable deputy accused of stealing while serving an eviction notice, who testified in the trial of her former boss, is prepared to do the same in the trial of her ex-coworker.
Former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant for theft accusations while issuing an eviction notice in January 2021.
Banks, former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant following a Texas Ranger investigation.
According to judicial records, Holman is set to go on trial next Monday, Jan. 23.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.