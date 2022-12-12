Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to five years' probation for stealing while serving an eviction notice at a Tyler home last year.
Jurors reached the verdict Monday on the sentence after three and a half hours of deliberations. He was also issued to pay a $10,000 fine.
The judge said if he breaks that probation, he would to go to a state jail facility for two years. He has been officially removed from office of Smith County Pct. 1 constable following the sentencing.
