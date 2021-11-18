Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and two of his deputies are accused of stealing ammunition, watches, sunglasses, makeup and cash while serving an eviction notice in Tyler, police documents show.
The Texas Rangers arrested Traylor-Harris, Smith County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman last week on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. All three were released from the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, body camera footage from Banks, Holman and other video shows Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman rummaged through the residence while the occupant was away.
The items reported missing by the resident include four watches, a partial box of .22 caliber ammunition, a box that could contain Apple Air Pods, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, diploma, birth certificate and social security card. More than $750 in cash was also reported missing, the affidavit stated.
Texas Ranger Chris Baggett wrote in the affidavit a member of the Smith County District Attorney's Office gave him a USB drive containing Banks' body camera video from the home.
While serving the eviction notice, Traylor-Harris and the constable employees found drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms and cash. Tyler police were called by the constable's office members, and the police officers later took over the drug-related investigation and arrested the tenant.
In Banks' body camera video, the recording begins in what appears to be a bedroom and bathroom area with Banks telling Traylor-Harris in a hushed tone, “I cut it off," followed by the tone of a body camera turned on, according to the affidavit. Banks was heard saying "hold on, don't come down here" as Traylor-Harris is trying to hand her the watch display case.
Traylor-Harris carried the watch display case into a closet while continually attempting to hand it to Banks. She followed Traylor-Harris and he's heard saying "take that (expletive)" referencing watches from a display case. She removed four watches from the case and placed them in her shirt, according to the affidavit.
Traylor-Harris continued to rummage through the closet. Banks is later seen placing the ammunition and the Apple box into her uniform shirt, and she continued to go through bathroom and nightstand drawers. Banks was also seen finding a magazine for a gun, which appeared to be the small box of .22 caliber ammunition placed into Holman's vehicle, the document read.
Banks found a gray safe that was placed into the rear of Holman's patrol vehicle. She handed Traylor-Harris what appeared to be a wallet with money, and Banks commented "some more money," Baggett wrote in the affidavit.
Traylor-Harris and Banks left a bedroom and went upstairs as two females walked into the residence wanting to talk to them and mentioned a lawyer. When they approached the top of the stairs, Holman was standing guard, and Traylor-Harris and Banks told the two females they found cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
Holman, alongside Traylor-Harris, asked the females to wait outside until they finish clearing the residence. In the video, Holman and Banks were seen moving items from the residence toward and into Holman's patrol vehicle.
Traylor-Harris and Banks continued to go through the residence and items, such as a box that appeared to have a revolver later placed in Holman's car. Banks also found makeup and commented “this is the (expletive) I bought last night," which was followed by laughter. She was seen placing the makeup products into her shirt, the affidavit read.
At one point, Banks then commented "cleaning house" as she was putting items like sunglasses in her shirt. Banks said on the video she needed to go sit down and rest because "she got a little fatter," according to the affidavit.
Then, the management company representatives began walking into the residence to remove the tenant's belongings. Four hours later, Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman were seen moving a safe, boxes for guns, a wallet and a rifle magazine, the document stated.
An hour after moving the items into the car, the tenant arrived and Traylor-Harris and Banks go back inside the residence to discuss the eviction paperwork.
The resident said she could not find her paperwork “because somebody came in and dumped all my stuff." On the phone with someone, the tenant said the constables came in her house, took guns from her home, dumped all her drawers out, the affidavit explained.
When the resident questioned the constables about her drawers being opened, Traylor-Harris walked away. Banks and Deputy Holman continued to pressure the woman about the drugs, according to the document.
Tyler police arrived at the scene, and Banks showed the police officer the drugs removed from the residence, the affidavit read.
Traylor-Harris later walked up to the back of his patrol vehicle, where Banks, Holman and the other constable deputy were standing. Traylor-Harris pulls out a wad of what looked like cash from the chest pocket of his uniform shirt, and someone made a comment "you didn't give me none of that" and they all laughed, the affidavit stated.
Banks asked if they should give it back to her since it was her money. A Tyler police sergeant told the constables that Tyler Police Department would take over the drug seizure and everyone needed to stop coming in and out of the residence until the drug investigation was complete, according to the affidavit.
Banks is seen attempting to assist in the arrest, and it appeared she tried to turn on her body camera, but she actually ended the body camera recording. In a Tyler police body cam video, Holman told the officer he and other constables weren't digging but they were just clearing the house to make sure there was no one in the home, the document read.
When Baggett interviewed the tenant, she said she noticed several of her belongings were missing as she and her family unpacked items. She filed a theft report on Feb. 2. Some items were iPhones, MacBooks, shoes, perfume and jewelry. She told Baggett there were also several firearms she said were taken by the constables that were later returned.
During interviews with Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks, Baggett said they all said they didn't see anyone take items the resident reported stolen to Tyler police.
Banks gave Baggett a list of items they returned to the resident three days after the incident, including long rifles, a wallet, an antique revolver, a full magazine clip, and a full gun clip.
Both Traylor-Harris and Banks said there should be body camera video from Banks, possibly Holman and the other constable deputy from the night of the eviction and alleged theft, according to the document.
At one point, the video shows Holman saying “take whatever we want now," the affidavit read.