Hundreds came out to Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q on Saturday night to hear "American Idol" Top 5 finalist and Tyler's own Fritz Hager III perform.

Hager, 22, said being able to perform in his hometown of Tyler is always a good experience. While he has performed a few times now, he said sometimes it's still hard to believe he has the opportunity to pursue a career in music and has so many supporters.

“I was still used to playing for like four people in a room when I started out, so seeing that many people, it's always really emotionally overwhelming sometimes, but I'm just so grateful,” he said.

During the middle of his show, Hager addressed the crowd and said this was the first time he has been able to see so many singing his songs with him, which he said made him happy to see.

Fan Katelyn Chaves was at the show on Saturday night and said she loves Hager's music.

She enjoys that he has a mixture of upbeat and mellow songs to enjoy. For her, the lyrics are “poetic.”

Chaves said out of all of Hager’s songs, “All My Friends” is her favorite.

"It's really loud and energetic and I really love that energy that he has," she said.

Chaves said Hager has a great stage presence.

"Whenever he goes on stage, he knows how to bring a crowd together and bring that energy to the stage," she said.

Event attendee Whyatt Schaefer said he didn't know Stanley’s was having a live performance prior to getting there. He added that not enough places have live music, so he was glad to be there.

While this show was Schaefer’s first time hearing Hager, he said he was excited because he had heard many good things.

Those in attendance also had the chance to hear the band Quartz Eyed, who opened for Hager.

Stanley’s is the oldest barbecue joint in Tyler, serving up award-winning, East Texas style pit barbecue for 62 years. Stanley’s has regular live music performances. In 2020 and 2021, the barbecue joint was voted “Best Live Music Venue” in Tyler as part of the Best in Town contest. For a full schedule of upcoming performances, visit stanleysfamous.com/live-music .

Hager recently performed his first concert in Tyler since wrapping up his time on “American Idol.” The show was held at True Vine Brewing Co. and saw hundreds of attendees.

Hager is set to perform in Tyler again in October at the Rose City Musical Festival, alongside Nelly and Koe Wetzel.

Hager's earliest stage performances in Tyler began when he played roles in local plays. He has loved music all his life, but his passion for musical theater first began in high school, according to his parents. After high school and a semester of college, Hager came back home to Tyler and got involved with the Tyler Civic Theatre.

Hager has previously hinted to the Tyler Morning Telegraph that he will be releasing new music soon. To listen to Hager’s music, you can find it under ‘Fritz Hager’ on all music platforms, including his most recent single ‘Hearts Align.’