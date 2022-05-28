Tyler residents and surrounding area fans of Fritz Hager III gathered for a night of performances from the top 5 “American Idol” finalist on Friday night.

Hager sang several original songs, along with his new single “Hearts Align,” at the live performance at True Vine Brewing Co. in Tyler.

Before the show kicked off, Hager held a held a meet and greet, allowing a small session for attendees to ask questions and take personal pictures with the hometown singer. Check out our photo gallery from the event.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Video Editor / Bilingual Multimedia Journalist

Photographer and video editor but I also cover community outreach, bilingual content, events and education. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com