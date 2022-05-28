Tyler residents and surrounding area fans of Fritz Hager III gathered for a night of performances from the top 5 “American Idol” finalist on Friday night.

Hager sang several original songs, along with his new single “Hearts Align,” at the live performance at True Vine Brewing Co. in Tyler.

Before the show kicked off, Hager held a held a meet and greet, allowing a small session for attendees to ask questions and take personal pictures with the hometown singer. Check out our photo gallery from the event.