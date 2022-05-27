Editor's Note: This story will be updated. A photo gallery will also be published on tylerpaper.com .
Tyler residents and surrounding area fans of Fritz Hager III gathered for a night of performances from the top 5 "American Idol" finalist on Friday night.
Hager sang several original songs, along with his new single "Hearts Align," at the live performance at True Vine Brewing Co. in downtown Tyler.
Before the show kicked off, Hager held a held a meet and greet, allowing a small session for attendees to ask questions and take personal pictures with the hometown singer.
The concert was free, but a limited supply of VIP tickets were available for purchase earlier in the week. They didn't last long, though.
Unaware of the support awaiting for him back home, Hager said he was shocked to find out that the VIP section sold out in a matter of minutes.
“I didn’t know if anyone would come out then my dad said the VIP tickets sold out in 10 minutes," Hager said. "I was like, 'woah.'"
Hager has spent most of his time in Los Angeles as he competed on Season 20 of "American Idol." Just this past week, he traveled to New York City after being chosen for an encore performance on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan."
In true Texas fashion, the first thing Hager did when he got back to the Lone Star State was grab a bite to eat from Whataburger. But after months of being away from home, Hager said was just really glad to return home to East Texas.
“I was really excited to sleep in my bed, for the first time in months," Hager said. "It’s been a crazy couple of months and it's good being able to come home."
Hager has mentioned his gratitude to supporters and fans throughout his journey on "Idol," and that gratitude continues to grow, he said.
“The fact that anyone wants to listen to my music is such a blessing to me," Hager said.
True Vine was packed with supporters ready to hear his music on Friday night.
"I’m just really grateful," Hager added.
Hager has also garnered quite a bit of fans from outside of East Texas. His self-titled EP, which was released in March, hit No. 1 on the iTunes Pop Chart and made the rounds on the All Genres Chart in April.
The Tylerite says his career in music is just beginning and more is yet to come.