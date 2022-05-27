The lineup has been revealed for the new Rose City Music Festival.
Headliner Koe Wetzel will be joined by four other artists: Nelly, Fritz Hager III, Untold Story and Gates Open.
This lineup offers music for everyone, according to Radio Texas, LIVE. Organizers said it spans generations and caters to multiple musical styles.
The concert put on by Townsquare Media Tyler-Longview is set for Oct. 8 on the downtown square in Tyler.
Tickets will go on sale June 3 and with a “stellar” lineup they are expected to go fast, according to Radio Texas, LIVE.
A pair of free VIP tickets will be given away on June 6. The winner will be announced in the Rose City Music Festival Facebook page. To enter, simply follow the Facebook before June 3.
A six-pack of tickets will also be given away. For more information on how you and your friends can qualify visit https://tinyurl.com/mr2nba83 .
Wetzel, who is from Pittsburg, “kicks out hard rock hooks with a twang bred in rough and tumble dives, yet meant for stadium stages,” according to his website.
According to Radio Texas, LIVE, Wetzel told them he had wrapped up recording his next album in January. Wetzel described it as more alternative.
Tyler native Hager just finished in the Top 5 on "American Idol." After being eliminated Hager said “This is not the end, it’s just page 1.”
Hager previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that if he had to put a label in his music he’d say it was similar to indie pop.
Hager will also be in Tyler on Friday night to perform his first local concert since finishing "American Idol."
Grammy-winning rapper Nelly, from Austin, released his debut album “Country Grammar” in 2000. "Hot in Herre" was Nelly's first No. 1 hit. Known for several popular songs like "Dilemma" and "Just a Dream," Nelly also collaborated on the "Lil Bit" track with Florida Georgia Line in 2021.
Untold Story is an alternative and classic rock band from Tyler.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://therosecitymusicfestival.com/