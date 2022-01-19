Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 50 degrees; 0.26 feet above. Cold front will dip these warm temperatures down, but the sun should be shining and the wind mild, creating pleasant fishing conditions. Bass continue to be slow, throwing Alabama rigs around bait fish to 25 feet of water on deep brush piles. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows in deep brush. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water clear; 50 degrees; 1.51 feet low. Crappie are good with minnows or jigs in 45-50 feet deep. Catfish are good in 20-30 feet of water on cut shad. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 52 degrees; 1.01 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs, drop shots near creek channels, crossings, points, and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs, live bait, and jigging spoons on the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, nightcrawlers, and punch bait.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 50-53 degrees; 1.86 feet low. Bass are good in 12-18 feet of water using Carolina rigs and football jigs. Crappie fair in 20-25 feet of water using jigs on deep brush piles. Hybrid and white bass are good in 30-40 feet of water using live baits or half-ounce slabs. Catfish are good main lake humps or baited holes using frozen or live shad. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 53 degrees; 6.22 feet low. Lake Fork is slow due to cold weather and the lake being 6 feet low. Best bite is with Viper XP jigs around big wood along the edges the creeks in 6-10 feet of water. Suspending jerk baits in the same areas working ok. Report by Lake Fork fishing guides Jason Hoffman and Marc Mitchell (lakeforkpro.com). Crappie are good in 40-53 feet of water using minnows, the jig bite is nonexistent. Bigger fish are in the colder water in Bois D’arc trees. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 0.08 feet above. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, shaky head jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms near points, timber, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working for timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 52 degrees; 1.13 feet low. Crappie are good on minnows in the main river channel in the main lake. Catfish are good drift fishing with cut shad.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 53 degrees; 0.21 feet low. Another cold front is rolling through but the temperatures will bounce back quickly and the winds should be mild. Crappie are good on jigs in 25-35 feet of water, suspended in 16-24 feet. Report by Mark Standrige, Three Nails Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 55-58 degrees; 3.33 feet low. Fishing remains the same as we head into another cold front. Bass are good on Carolina rigs and crankbaits in the points, ditches and drains. Crappie are good on live minnows, then jigs after the live bite subsides. You will find them in creeks and river channels. Catfish are good in shallow to 15 feet of water, moving towards the creeks. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Sulphur Springs — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 47 degrees; 5.32 feet low. Suspending jerkbaits are best along the drop-offs and ditches in 6-10 feet of water. Slow rolling spinner baits in these same areas work also. Viper XP jigs in black and blue are working against big wood along the creeks and ditches in 7-10 feet. Shaky heads also working in these areas with a four inch Ring Fry.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water stained; 52-56 degrees; 3.55 feet low. GOOD. The water level is 168.5 with no generators running. The water is clear in the main lake and is muddy in the feeder creeks. Water temperature in the main lake is running 54-58 degrees and further back up in the creeks is 47-48. Largemouth bass have been scattered due to the varying weather patterns (cold and very windy). Crappie are holding in deep water off of brush piles. There have been very few boats running on the lake this week. Monkey milk, NFB T-shad seems to be the winning color in plastics or live minnows in 22-28 feet of water. Winter has made it to East Texas finally with a 27-degree nighttime temperature. The chicken coop area should start getting active now. The white bass will be moving North to the headwaters very soon for their spawn. Kayakers are catching bass using a half-ounce chrome blue back and an imitation bleeding shad rattletraps in 2-6 feet of water. No catfish bites were reported this week, but with the cooling weather and water rising the bite should turn on soon. January and February are good months on TBend for a fish of a lifetime. Good luck and tight lines! Report from Captain Steve (Scooby) Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Mudfish Rod Shop, Kayak/Guide Service.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 51 degrees; 0.22 feet low. Fishing has been good due to the warm weather and full moon. Bass are good on trick worms and crankbaits. Catfish, bream and crappie are good using live bait and worms in 16-25 feet of water. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.