Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 91 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, crankbaits, and Carolina rigged plastic worms working the docks, humps, and roadbeds with some topwater action early and late in the day. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber, brush piles, and boat docks. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms. Sunfish are good on doubt bait, crickets, and cut earthworms.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 0.55 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with chartreuse flukes, diving crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms near brush piles, docks, and timber in 14-28 feet of water. Hybrids and sand bass are good on main lake points, humps, and flats using spoons, slabs, and live bait. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, beneath boat docks and bridges. Catfish are good using live bait, punch bait, and chicken liver.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 1.42 feet low. Largemouth bass are good. Early morning bite is in water depths 2-5 feet using Z-man chatterbaits. The mid-morning bite is in 10-15 feet of water, and the bream beds using Carolina or Texas rigs, 10-inch worms in blue or green flake. Transitioning midday to shad-colored deep-diving Bill Norman DD22 crankbaits. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons, and slabs on humps and main lake points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridges, and timber. Catfish are good using chicken liver, cut, and live bait.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, shaky head jigs, Texas rigged plastic worms near points, timber, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on blue or black Texas-rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits, football jigs, and pearl swimbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, fallen timber, and deep creek bends and ledges. Catfish are good with punch bait, earthworms, or cut bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.18 feet low. Largemouth bass are good working perch like crankbaits, shaky head jigs, drop shots, and swimbaits working brush, flats, brush piles, and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns, and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, channel ledges, and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 81 degrees; 1.27 feet low. The fish are still in the summer pattern and will remain consistent until the weather changes. Topwater frog bite is getting better in the early morning as more grass begins to emerge. The fish are schooling on flats, and the off-shore bite is good off ridges and points. Largemouth bass are good on points and ledges using topwater frogs and in the grass lines using jigs. Schooling bass are good on crankbaits off the flats. Crappie are good in the 18-22 feet of water flipping around in brush piles by the cypress trees biting on shiners.
Toledo Bend — GOOD. Air and water temperatures are cooling down on Toledo Bend Lake. The water level is 168.0, with one generator operating 4 hours a day (from 1- 5 p.m.). The fish bite is starting to pick up for the kayakers and fly rod fishers in shallow water on a topwater Frog imitation darter and a subsurface Baby Ringo (black and blue). The Perch are making their nests getting ready to spawn on the next Moon phase. You can catch bluegill (perch) on crickets, live worms, and countdown spider flies. The bass fishermen are catching great numbers of spotted bass off the ridges and creek bends just South of the Pendleton Bridge on the Texas side using drop-shots rigs and speed traps. Some white bass are schooling in late evening south of the bridge also. The crappie bite is still in deep water. Some of the guides are catching crappie on small minnows, jigs, and some Natural Forage baits in a T-Shad color (white with black pepper). Watch your Moon phases for your best bite and times. Good luck and tight lines! Safety Reminder: Everyone needs to wear their life jackets (PFDs) while in or around the lake. Renew your licenses and pick up the new 2021-2022 Texas Parks & Wildlife (handbook) Outdoor Annual. It’s now 114 pages and contains new laws and regulations.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.22 feet low. Black bass are good on tubes, football jigs, crankbaits, and Carolina-rigged plastic worms near points, flats, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver, and punch bait. White bass are good with slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with dough bait, live crickets, or cutworms.