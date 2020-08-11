After a 72 on Monday, Van's Logan Lockwood carded a 78 in the second round on Tuesday of the 120th U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
Lockwood played the second round on the Bandon Trails course. He had a two-round total of 7-over 150, but did not make the cut. The senior at Texas State University started and ended his round with birdies. He had two double-bogeys and five bogeys.
Crockett's William Holcomb V, who advanced to the semifinals in the 2019 U.S. Amateur held at Pinehurst No. 2, had a two-round score of 5-over 148 after scoring an even part 72 on Tuesday. Holcomb, a senior at Sam Houston State University, played the Bandon Trails course in the second round.
At deadline, the cut was projected at 2-over.
The top 64 golfers advanced to the match play portion of the tournament, which begins on Wednesday. The final is 36-holes on Sunday.
Wilson Furr, of Jackson, Mississippi, carded a 9-under 62 to take the medalist lead at 11-under 132. Furr will be a senior at the University of Alabama.