Tyler Campbell, youngest son of Earl Campbell, will be signing his new book “The Ball Came Out, Life From The Other Side of the Field” on Saturday at Half Price Books in Tyler.
He will be at the Cumberland Village location (8966 S. Broadway Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.
One of the biggest battles of life that most individuals will fight is to determine where their true purpose in life lies. This battle is real and fierce. It is not a battle of “no victor, no vanquished”, it is a battle of “winner takes all." People who have won this battle and discover where their purpose lies most often go ahead to achieve these purposes and become somebody in life, whereas those who lost the battle end up being where they should not be, living their lives in perpetual regrets.
In this amazing new book, Tyler Campbell takes us back to where he started it all and how he was able to navigate through the twists and turns of life to eventually find his true calling.
The Tyler Campbell story is the journey of a man who is in constant search of finding the best version of himself. At an early age, Tyler discovers that his path in life will be a constant emotional roller coaster, that his life will be full of faith-tested trials and heartbreaking setbacks.
The son of an Pro Football Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner, Tyler, is on the quest to create a new path for himself and he would utilize the game of football to do it. After his junior year at football powerhouse, Aiustin Westlake High School, he was ranked the No. 2 running back prospect in the state of Texas. Unfortunately, all that glitters is not gold and a host of bad decisions placed him in the alternative education system. After losing all scholarships, Tyler had to decide if he can be self-motivated enough to keep a Division I college football dream alive. It would be life’s constant tug of war for his spirit that eventually opens Tyler’s eyes to his true gift and purpose in life.
While commenting on Tyler’s story, Gina Ross Murdoch, President & CEO of Multiple Sclerosis Association of America said, “Tyler brought the crowd along as he recounted the story of his struggles, his diagnosis and his life with MS. Tyler shared the incredible impact of being diagnosed with a raw honesty that was both inspiring and heartbreaking. He is a powerful advocate for the multiple sclerosis community. He invites you to share both in his challenges of living with MS but also in his hope for the future.”
While according to Keith Ferguson, VP Sales, Alkermes, Inc. “If you are interested in hearing from one of the most inspiring and motivational speakers for your workforce, I would highly recommend you take time to seek out and listen to Tyler Campbell. Tyler’s story will grab you and mesmerize you as he shares his life experiences as well as how he turned a life-changing event into a platform for educating and inspiring others to make lemonade out of lemons.”