The Apaches had a clean sheet for the win that gave Tyler Junior College Coach Steve Clements his 499th career victory.
TJC downed Northeast Texas, 3-0, on Wednesday in a Region XIV soccer match at Pat Hartley Field.
The win moves the No. 4 Apaches to 12-1 on the season and 11-0 in conference. The Eagles fall to 1-11 and 1-10. NE Texas had to forfeit four wins due to playing an ineligible player. The forfeits were to Blinn, Jacksonville, Trinity Valley and Paris.
“I thought we were sloppy in the first half,” said Clements, who has led TJC to six national championships. “We played better in the second half. We need to put together two halves.”
TJC took a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute as Luis Flores scored off an assist from Oliver Plusnin.
The Apaches went on top 2-0 at the beginning of the second half as Frederick Heise found the net in the 46th minute. Tyger Smalls had the assist.
In the 90th minute, Smalls scored off an assist from Jonathan Martinez.
Aidan Leak was in goal for TJC, making four saves.
Tyler had 22 shots of which 10 were on target. The Eagles had five shots and three were on target.
The Apaches hit the road on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. game at Paris. Their next home game is Wednesday, Oct. 20 against Angelina (7 p.m. start).
NE Texas, which is located in Mount Pleasant, is slated to play at Paris on Oct. 20.