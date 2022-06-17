Tim Arden, who just led Brock to the Class 3A championship game, has been named the new head baseball coach at Tyler Legacy High School.
“We are excited to announce Tim Arden as the next head baseball coach at Tyler Legacy,” Tyler ISD Director of Athletics Greg Priest said. “Coach Arden is a proven winner, and his passion and dedication to developing players is the right combination for our program. I am excited for our players and community as we get ready for a new era in Red Raider baseball.”
Arden led the Eagles to a record of 36-4 this season and now holds 351-122 career record. After starting the season 14-3, Brock reeled off 22 straight wins, only allowing more than two runs four times in that span, including a 7-6 win over Diboll in the Class 3A semifinals.
The Eagles then fell to Corpus Christi London in the championship game, 16-13.
Arden led Sunnyvale to a state championship in 2014 and was named the Texas Sports Writer’s Association Coach of the Year. Arden has also coached at Krum, North Mesquite and Forney.
“I am unbelievably excited to be joining Tyler ISD and Legacy High School,” Arden said. “I cannot wait to begin working with the players, coaches and community to try to make Legacy one of the preeminent baseball programs in the state.
Arden graduated from Howard Payne University, where he was an All-American Southwest Conference outfielder and held the NAIA record for most no-hitters in a season.
Arden and his wife, Lauren, and have a son, Tye.
James Boxley became the baseball coach for the Red Raiders in 2015 and was in his seventh season with the program, but was removed from the position after a 3-7-1 start to the 2022 season. Tyler ISD assistant athletic director Sam Gillispie coached the team in an interim role the remainder of the season.
The Red Raiders finished with a record of 16-17-1 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, falling to Waxahachie in three games.