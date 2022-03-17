James Boxley is no longer the head baseball coach at Tyler Legacy High School, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest confirmed on Thursday morning.
Tyler ISD assistant athletic director Sam Gillispie will coach the team the remainder of the season.
Boxley was hired by the school district in 2015 and was in his seventh season as the head baseball coach of the Red Raiders.
Boxley began his coaching career at Palestine and coached at Royse City, Terrell, Forney, Garland and Stephenville before coming to Tyler.
Boxley picked up his 400th career victory on March 7, 2021. The Red Raiders had made the postseason 14 consecutive seasons before Boxley’s arrival and made the playoffs four times under Boxley. There was no postseason in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the 2022 season is still in progress. In 2019, the Red Raiders won their first postseason series since the 2010 regional semifinalist team.
Legacy is currently 3-8-1 with three consecutive shutout losses to New Caney Porter (1-0), Lufkin Hudson (13-0) and Allen (4-0).
Boxley’s final game was Saturday’s game against Lufkin Hudson at the Integra Classic in Lufkin.
Gillispie began coaching the team for Tuesday’s game at Allen.
Gillispie has made multiple stops in his coaching career, including being a baseball coach during Forney’s four consecutive trips to the state tournament from 1999-2002. He’s also worked at Burleson and was also the head softball coach at Shallowater High School. He also was the head football coach and athletic director at West ISD and Moody ISD.
Legacy will host Allen at 6 p.m. Friday. It will be the Red Raiders’ first home game since facing Forney on Feb. 25 in the Rose City Classic. The Red Raiders will begin District 10-6A play against Dallas Skyline at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mike Carter Field.