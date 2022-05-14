Two big innings were the deciding factor in Saturday’s Class 6A baseball area playoff series in Tyler.
The outburst benefitted both Tyler Legacy and Waxahachie as the two split games, but the Indians took Game 3 moved into the next round.
After dropping Friday night’s opener in Waxahachie (4-1), the Red Raiders tied the series at a game apiece by taking the first contest 7-4 on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
However, Waxahachie won the third and decisive game, 5-3, to win the series 2-1.
The Indians (18-12-1) advance to meet Rockwall (24-10-1) in the regional quarterfinals. The Red Raiders end their season at (16-17-1).
“The kids played hard. They were resilient,” Red Raiders coach Sam Gillispie said. “They came out in that first game and scored seven runs in that one inning. They were on their game, played well, had great pitching and played good defense.
“We rolled into the third game and probably part of that we controlled. We did not control it well and we had to make some changes. We got a 3-0 lead and one inning was kind of rough on us. We told them it only ends well for one team in 6A in Texas. Very proud of our kids. Very proud of their effort they have shown all year.”
TYLER LEGACY 7, WAXAHACHIE 4After falling behind 3-0, the Red Raiders exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the second.
Luke Davis and Mason Blake were hit by pitches to start the inning and Walker Freeman singled to load the bases for the Tyler squad.
Landon Brown (RBI single scoring Davis), Preston Newberry (2-RBI single scoring courtesy runner Peyton Martinez and Freeman), Tyler Priest (RBI single scoring Brown) and Cooper Hill (RBI single scoring Newberry) put the Red Raiders up 5-3. After two outs, Davis walked and Blake came through with a two-RBI single (scoring Priest and Hill) for the 7-3 advantage.
That was all the runs Legacy would need as George Rippy was dealing on the mound. The senior was pretty much in control after the first inning. He allowed six hits and four runs while striking out four.
Rippy induced two double plays — one in the third inning (shortstop Cooper Hill to second baseman Priest to first baseman Davis) and the other in the fourth inning (Priest to Hill to Davis).
Dakota McCaskill added a single in the first and Blake singled in the sixth.
Waxahachie’s Jared Thomas, a University of Texas signee, double to start the game and stole third before coming home on Jacob’s Cruz’s single. Zach Pearrow singled home Cruz, but was caught too far off first as leftfielder Brown threw to catcher Blake who fired to second baseman Priest who tossed to first baseman Davis who passed to the Hill for the tag out.
In the second inning, Thomas walked, stole second and came home on Cruz’s single. Lucas Ferguson singled in the fourth but was wiped out by the DP. Pearrow tripled to start the sixth and came home on Chase Pope’s RBI groundout.
WAXAHACHIE 5, TYLER LEGACY 3In the second game, the Red Raiders plated three runs in the first inning, After an out, Priest singled, stole second and made it to third on a passed ball. After an out, McCaskill walked and Cooper Moore drove in Priest with a single.
Davis then had a two-RBI double that scored courtesy runner Bruce Bruckner and Moore for a 3-0 lead.
Then it appeared that Blake would reach base as he was hit by a pitch (he was hit twice in the first game). However, the home plate umpire ruled Blake leaned into the pitch.
Blake then struck out and said something to the umpire and was tossed from the game.
That was the part that Gillispie said they could have controlled. The Red Raiders had to make some changes with Davis going behind the plate, Freeman to first base and Rippy to right field.
From there Ferguson was pretty much in control for the Indians. He did not allow another hit, while walking four and hitting a batter. Cade Sims pitched the seventh, striking out two, in getting the save.
McCaskill pitched well for the Red Raiders, allowing seven hits and striking out five. He walked two (1 intentionally) and hit two batters.
The Indians scored all their runs in the fourth inning after two outs. Pearrow walked to begin the inning and after two outs, Ferguson singled and Garrett Bruce was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jaxson Crow had a two-RBI single to score Pearrow and Ferguson. After a passed ball moved the runners up, allowing Bruce to score to tie the game at 3-3, Thomas was intentionally walked. Cruz followed with a two-RBI single plating Crow and Thomas.
Other hits for Waxahachie were from Caleb Perry, Chase Pope, Kash Thorne and Thomas.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS