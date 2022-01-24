BULLARD.JACKSONVILLE.BASEKTBALL.ONLINE.17.jpg
Bullard's Drake Kress dribbles against the Jacksonville defense on Dec. 28 in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College. The Panthers (19-3, 5-0) are ranked No. 25 in Class 4A. Bullard is scheduled to host Longview Spring Hill at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

UIL BOYS

Jan. 24, 2022

Class 6A

1. Richardson (23-1)

2. Duncanville (21-1)

3. Spring Westfield (20-1)

4. Austin Westlake (26-1)

5. Fort Bend Elkins (22-5)

6. Dickinson (24-3)

7. Denton Guyer (25-3)

8. Humble Atascocita (23-5)

9. Richardson Lake Highlands (23-3)

10. Plano (25-0)

11. McKinney (23-4)

12. Cy Ranch (18-8)

13. Cy Falls (23-4)

14. Friendswood Clear Brook (25-4)

15. Arlington Martin (19-6)

16. North Crowley (21-5)

17. Alvin Shadow Creek (18-2)

18. Pearland Dawson (16-6)

19. Katy Seven Lakes (25-3)

20. Belton (23-4)

21. Killeen Harker Heights (24-4)

22. El Paso Americas (26-1)

23. South Grand Prairie (19-7)

24. San Antonio Reagan (24-4)

25. Lake Travis (20-6)

Class 5A

1. Beaumont United (23-3)

2. Lancaster (18-9)

3. Dallas Kimball (17-6)

4. Mansfield Timberview (24-3)

5. Amarillo (21-6)

6. Crosby (12-10)

7. Frisco Memorial (22-3)

8. Katy Paetow (20-5)

9. Mansfield Summit (20-5)

10. Mansfield Legacy (19-6)

11. Fort Bend Marshall (20-2)

12. Fort Bend Hightower (19-8)

13. El Paso Chapin (21-4)

14. Dallas Highland Park (18-4)

15. North Richland Hills Birdville (16-9)

16. North Richland Hills Richland (18-5)

17. San Antonio Jefferson (21-7)

18. Lucas Lovejoy (25-2)

19. Boerne Champion (22-5)

20. Red Oak (18-6)

21. Lufkin (20-2)

22. Kingwood Park (20-4)

23. Austin Anderson (20-8)

24. Leander Rouse (19-8)

25. Brownsville Pace (26-4)

Class 4A

1. Dallas Faith Family (22-4)

2. Silsbee (21-6)

3. Houston Washington (19-4)

4. Dallas Carter (20-7)

5. Van Alstyne (21-5)

6. Boerne (20-6)

7. Somerset (23-4)

8. Stafford (19-8)

9. Argyle (20-6)

10. Dallas Roosevelt (16-7)

11. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (19-4)

12. LaMarque (16-10)

13. Freeport Brazosport (13-12)

14. Corpus Christi Miller (19-6)

15. Waco La Vega (19-3)

16. Waco Connally (19-3)

17. Canyon (18-5)

18. Wichita Falls Hirschi (15-7)

19. Lubbock Estacado (18-8)

20. Austin LBJ (15-7)

21. Corpus Christi West Oso (22-5)

22. Pleasanton (18-6)

23. Paris (24-7)

24. Fort Worth Dunbar (11-14)

25. Bullard (19-3)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison (24-7)

2. San Antonio Cole (19-8)

3. Hitchcock (18-5)

4. Shallowater (20-1)

5. Diboll (13-4)

6. Tatum (18-5)

7. Wichita Falls City View (23-4)

8. Peaster (18-7)

9. Brock (19-6)

10. Little River Academy (18-7)

11. Nacogdoches Central Heights (17-10)

12. Franklin (11-2)

13. Lorena (13-13)

14. Crockett (18-6)

15. Abernathy (10-5)

16. New Waverly (18-3)

17. Poth (13-2)

18. Bishop (24-3)

19. Corpus Christi London (19-6)

20. Santa Rosa (16-10)

21. IDEA North Mission (17-8)

22. Ponder (22-3)

23. Childress (10-12)

24. Commerce (16-13)

25. Stockdale (18-7)

Class 2A

1. Lipan (23-0)

2. Clarendon (15-2)

3. Douglass (23-3)

4. Timpson (14-3)

5. Mumford (18-7)

6. New Home (21-4)

7. Flatonia (24-4)

8. Tolar (22-4)

9. Dallardsville Big Sandy (18-6)

10. Martin's Mill (20-5)

11. LaPoynor (21-6)

12. New Deal (17-5)

13. Thorndale (19-7)

14. Gruver (19-6)

15. Olton (22-3)

16. Port Aransas (18-9)

17. Grapeland (19-9)

18. Italy (15-3)

19. Beckville (21-3)

20. Farwell (20-4)

21. Frankston (20-4)

22. San Antonio Lee Academy (17-3)

23. Cisco (12-3)

24. Christoval (17-4)

25. Muenster (19-3)

Class 1A

1. Texline (21-2)

2. Calvert (14-4)

3. Graford (24-3)

4. McMullen County (23-4)

5. Dime Box (16-6)

6. San Perlita (17-8)

7. Nazareth (15-9)

8. Wildorado (21-3)

9. Jayton (20-4)

10. Irion County (20-3)

11. Lingleville (12-10)

12. Avinger (20-5)

13. Chireno (14-10)

14. Dodd City (19-6)

15. Springlake Earth (7-6)

16. Water Valley (13-7)

17. Rankin (13-7)

18. Huckabay (18-8)

19. Trinidad (15-6)

20. Midway (15-8)

21. Valley (16-4)

22. Wells (11-12)

23. Electra (14-7)

24. Munday (18-5)

25. Whitharral (18-6)

---

PRIVATE SCHOOL BOYS

6A/SPC Private School

1. San Antonio Antonian Prep (27-2)

2. Plano John Paul II (22-7)

3. Addison Greenhill (18-8)

4. Plano Prestonwood Christian (20-8)

5. Bellaire Episcopal (21-5)

6. Houston Christian (19-11)

7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (18-8)

8. Episcopal School of Dallas (17-7)

9. Dallas Bishop Lynch (19-10)

10. San Antonio Central Catholic (20-7)

5A Private School

1. McKinney Christian (28-5)

2. The Woodlands Christian (18-7)

3. Brownsville St. Joseph (24-4)

4. Austin St. Michaels (17-8)

5. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (18-14)

6. Grapevine Faith Christian (19-9)

7. Laredo St. Augustine (22-6)

8. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (19-9)

9. Fort Worth Christian (15-15)

10. Bullard Brook Hill (22-6)

4A Private School

1. Arlington Grace Prep 22-4

2. Lubbock Trinity Christian

3. Houston Westbury Christian 20-11

4. Colleyville Covenant Christian 20-5

5. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal

6. Lubbock Christian 15-6

7. Schertz John Paul II 13-14

8. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian 15-8

9. Arlington Pantego Christian 18-4

10. San Antonio Lutheran 15-10

3A Private School

1. Midland Classical 17-8

1. Austin Hill Country Christian 25-2

3. Dallas Yavneh 14-3

4. Denton Calvary Academy 15-6

5. Huntsville Alpha Omega 14-3

6. Houston Lutheran North 18-3

7. Richardson North Dallas Adventist 11-5

8. New Braunfels Christian 19-6

9. Tomball Rosehill 17-6

10. Lucas Christian Academy 8-14

10. Beaumont Legacy Christian 16-6

2A Private School

1. Houston Grace Christian (20-7)

2. Galveston O’Connell (17-4)

3. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (15-6)

4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (18-8)

5. Longview Christian (20-5)

6. San Antonio St. Gerard (10-2)

7. Garland Christian (10-2)

8. Bryan St. Joseph (10-2)

9. Abilene Christian (17-7)

10. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal (16-10)

1A Private School

1. Cypress Covenant (15-2)

2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (3-3)

3. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-1)

4. Irving Faustina (5-1)

5. Fredericksburg Heritage (5-3)

6. Houston Beren Academy (9-1)

7. San Angelo Cornerstone (11-9)

8. Dallas Alcuin (7-0)

9. Longview Christian Heritage (6-6)

10. Kingwood Covenant (11-9)

 
 

