UIL BOYS
Jan. 24, 2022
Class 6A
1. Richardson (23-1)
2. Duncanville (21-1)
3. Spring Westfield (20-1)
4. Austin Westlake (26-1)
5. Fort Bend Elkins (22-5)
6. Dickinson (24-3)
7. Denton Guyer (25-3)
8. Humble Atascocita (23-5)
9. Richardson Lake Highlands (23-3)
10. Plano (25-0)
11. McKinney (23-4)
12. Cy Ranch (18-8)
13. Cy Falls (23-4)
14. Friendswood Clear Brook (25-4)
15. Arlington Martin (19-6)
16. North Crowley (21-5)
17. Alvin Shadow Creek (18-2)
18. Pearland Dawson (16-6)
19. Katy Seven Lakes (25-3)
20. Belton (23-4)
21. Killeen Harker Heights (24-4)
22. El Paso Americas (26-1)
23. South Grand Prairie (19-7)
24. San Antonio Reagan (24-4)
25. Lake Travis (20-6)
Class 5A
1. Beaumont United (23-3)
2. Lancaster (18-9)
3. Dallas Kimball (17-6)
4. Mansfield Timberview (24-3)
5. Amarillo (21-6)
6. Crosby (12-10)
7. Frisco Memorial (22-3)
8. Katy Paetow (20-5)
9. Mansfield Summit (20-5)
10. Mansfield Legacy (19-6)
11. Fort Bend Marshall (20-2)
12. Fort Bend Hightower (19-8)
13. El Paso Chapin (21-4)
14. Dallas Highland Park (18-4)
15. North Richland Hills Birdville (16-9)
16. North Richland Hills Richland (18-5)
17. San Antonio Jefferson (21-7)
18. Lucas Lovejoy (25-2)
19. Boerne Champion (22-5)
20. Red Oak (18-6)
21. Lufkin (20-2)
22. Kingwood Park (20-4)
23. Austin Anderson (20-8)
24. Leander Rouse (19-8)
25. Brownsville Pace (26-4)
Class 4A
1. Dallas Faith Family (22-4)
2. Silsbee (21-6)
3. Houston Washington (19-4)
4. Dallas Carter (20-7)
5. Van Alstyne (21-5)
6. Boerne (20-6)
7. Somerset (23-4)
8. Stafford (19-8)
9. Argyle (20-6)
10. Dallas Roosevelt (16-7)
11. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (19-4)
12. LaMarque (16-10)
13. Freeport Brazosport (13-12)
14. Corpus Christi Miller (19-6)
15. Waco La Vega (19-3)
16. Waco Connally (19-3)
17. Canyon (18-5)
18. Wichita Falls Hirschi (15-7)
19. Lubbock Estacado (18-8)
20. Austin LBJ (15-7)
21. Corpus Christi West Oso (22-5)
22. Pleasanton (18-6)
23. Paris (24-7)
24. Fort Worth Dunbar (11-14)
25. Bullard (19-3)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (24-7)
2. San Antonio Cole (19-8)
3. Hitchcock (18-5)
4. Shallowater (20-1)
5. Diboll (13-4)
6. Tatum (18-5)
7. Wichita Falls City View (23-4)
8. Peaster (18-7)
9. Brock (19-6)
10. Little River Academy (18-7)
11. Nacogdoches Central Heights (17-10)
12. Franklin (11-2)
13. Lorena (13-13)
14. Crockett (18-6)
15. Abernathy (10-5)
16. New Waverly (18-3)
17. Poth (13-2)
18. Bishop (24-3)
19. Corpus Christi London (19-6)
20. Santa Rosa (16-10)
21. IDEA North Mission (17-8)
22. Ponder (22-3)
23. Childress (10-12)
24. Commerce (16-13)
25. Stockdale (18-7)
Class 2A
1. Lipan (23-0)
2. Clarendon (15-2)
3. Douglass (23-3)
4. Timpson (14-3)
5. Mumford (18-7)
6. New Home (21-4)
7. Flatonia (24-4)
8. Tolar (22-4)
9. Dallardsville Big Sandy (18-6)
10. Martin's Mill (20-5)
11. LaPoynor (21-6)
12. New Deal (17-5)
13. Thorndale (19-7)
14. Gruver (19-6)
15. Olton (22-3)
16. Port Aransas (18-9)
17. Grapeland (19-9)
18. Italy (15-3)
19. Beckville (21-3)
20. Farwell (20-4)
21. Frankston (20-4)
22. San Antonio Lee Academy (17-3)
23. Cisco (12-3)
24. Christoval (17-4)
25. Muenster (19-3)
Class 1A
1. Texline (21-2)
2. Calvert (14-4)
3. Graford (24-3)
4. McMullen County (23-4)
5. Dime Box (16-6)
6. San Perlita (17-8)
7. Nazareth (15-9)
8. Wildorado (21-3)
9. Jayton (20-4)
10. Irion County (20-3)
11. Lingleville (12-10)
12. Avinger (20-5)
13. Chireno (14-10)
14. Dodd City (19-6)
15. Springlake Earth (7-6)
16. Water Valley (13-7)
17. Rankin (13-7)
18. Huckabay (18-8)
19. Trinidad (15-6)
20. Midway (15-8)
21. Valley (16-4)
22. Wells (11-12)
23. Electra (14-7)
24. Munday (18-5)
25. Whitharral (18-6)
---
PRIVATE SCHOOL BOYS
6A/SPC Private School
1. San Antonio Antonian Prep (27-2)
2. Plano John Paul II (22-7)
3. Addison Greenhill (18-8)
4. Plano Prestonwood Christian (20-8)
5. Bellaire Episcopal (21-5)
6. Houston Christian (19-11)
7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (18-8)
8. Episcopal School of Dallas (17-7)
9. Dallas Bishop Lynch (19-10)
10. San Antonio Central Catholic (20-7)
5A Private School
1. McKinney Christian (28-5)
2. The Woodlands Christian (18-7)
3. Brownsville St. Joseph (24-4)
4. Austin St. Michaels (17-8)
5. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (18-14)
6. Grapevine Faith Christian (19-9)
7. Laredo St. Augustine (22-6)
8. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (19-9)
9. Fort Worth Christian (15-15)
10. Bullard Brook Hill (22-6)
4A Private School
1. Arlington Grace Prep 22-4
2. Lubbock Trinity Christian
3. Houston Westbury Christian 20-11
4. Colleyville Covenant Christian 20-5
5. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal
6. Lubbock Christian 15-6
7. Schertz John Paul II 13-14
8. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian 15-8
9. Arlington Pantego Christian 18-4
10. San Antonio Lutheran 15-10
3A Private School
1. Midland Classical 17-8
1. Austin Hill Country Christian 25-2
3. Dallas Yavneh 14-3
4. Denton Calvary Academy 15-6
5. Huntsville Alpha Omega 14-3
6. Houston Lutheran North 18-3
7. Richardson North Dallas Adventist 11-5
8. New Braunfels Christian 19-6
9. Tomball Rosehill 17-6
10. Lucas Christian Academy 8-14
10. Beaumont Legacy Christian 16-6
2A Private School
1. Houston Grace Christian (20-7)
2. Galveston O’Connell (17-4)
3. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (15-6)
4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (18-8)
5. Longview Christian (20-5)
6. San Antonio St. Gerard (10-2)
7. Garland Christian (10-2)
8. Bryan St. Joseph (10-2)
9. Abilene Christian (17-7)
10. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal (16-10)
1A Private School
1. Cypress Covenant (15-2)
2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (3-3)
3. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-1)
4. Irving Faustina (5-1)
5. Fredericksburg Heritage (5-3)
6. Houston Beren Academy (9-1)
7. San Angelo Cornerstone (11-9)
8. Dallas Alcuin (7-0)
9. Longview Christian Heritage (6-6)
10. Kingwood Covenant (11-9)