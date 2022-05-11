Grace Community’s Abby Metzger and Maddie Keeling and Brook Hill’s Caley Fitzgerald were among the gold medalists at the 2022 TAPPS State Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Metzger won the girls 3,200-meter run in 5A with a time of 11:46.85. Keeling won the girls pole vault in 5A with a height of 10-6. Fitzgerald won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 5A with a time of 15.53.
Bishop Gorman’s Eva Meads took second in 4A in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:37.10 and second in 4A in the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:24.60. She also placed third in 4A in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.68.
Grace Community’s Metzger placed second in 5A in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:21.21, and her teammate, Ashlynn Hecht, placed third with a time of 5:29.18.
Grace Community’s Grayson Gaddis placed second in 5A in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.83.
Grace Community’s Reece Porter placed third in 5A in the girls pole vault with a height of 8-6.
Grace Community’s 4x400-meter relay team of Maddie Keeling, Hecht, Gabriela Keeling and Metzger placed third in 5A with a time of 4:10.84.
Bishop Gorman’s Isaac Natera placed third in 4A in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.22.
Grace Community’s 4x200-meter relay team of Grant Turner, Reed Alexander, Caden Lynch and Colton Harmon placed third in 5A with a time of 1:30.81.
Brook Hill’s Sam Hall placed third in 5A in the boys pole vault with a height of 12-6.
Brook Hill’s Alessandro Cairati placed third in 5A in the boys shot put with a distance of 46-8.75. He was also third in discus with a throw of 143-0.
Grace Community’s Keely Bozeman placed fourth in 5A in the girls high jump with a height of 5-0.
Grace Community’s Hecht placed fifth in 5A in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.10.
Grace Community’s Ela Keeling placed fifth in 5A in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.48.
Brook Hill’s Fitzgerald placed fifth in 5A in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.66.
Bishop Gorman’s Anthony Todd placed fifth in 4A in the boys high jump with a height of 5-8.
All Saints’ Caleb Dailey placed fifth in 4A in the boys pole vault with a height of 11-0.
Grace Community’s Grayson Gaddis placed fifth in 5A in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:37.98.
Grace Community’s Jeff Torres placed fifth in 5A in the boys high jump with a height of 6-4.
Grace Community’s 4x200-meter relay team of Maya Gilmore, Maddie Keeling, Lauren Etheredge and Porter placed sixth in 5A with a time of 1:50.58.
Brook Hill’s Anna Hall placed sixth in 5A in the girls pole vault with a height of 7-6.
Bishop Gorman’s Ore Ifafore placed sixth in 4A in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.55
Bishop Gorman’s Catherine McKnight placed seventh in 4A in both the girls 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles with times of 18.34 and 51.80.
Bishop Gorman’s Elizabeth Mahfood placed seventh in 4A in the girls high jump with a height of 4-6.
Grace Community’s Porter placed seventh in 5A in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 27.92.
All Saints’ Barrett Lin placed seventh in 4A in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.31. He also placed seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.13.
Bishop Gorman’s Natera placed seventh in 4A in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:44.91.
Bishop Gorman’s Ifafore placed seventh in 4A in the boys discus with a throw of 118-5.
Grace Community’s 4x400-meter relay team of Grant Turner, Drew Gaddis, Colton Harmon and Grayson Gaddis placed seventh in 5A with a time of 3:30.74.
Grace Community’s Aslan Morales placed seventh in 5A in the boys pole vault with a height of 10-0.
Grace Community’s Caden Lynch was seventh in 5A in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.35, and teammate Reed Alexander was eighth with a time of 23.57.
Grace Community’s Addyson Campbell placed seventh in 5A in the girls shot put with a distance of 31-4.5. Brook Hill’s Victoria Nwosu placed eighth with a distance of 29-6.25.
All Saints’ Caroline Twaddell placed eighth in 4A in the girls pole vault with a height of 8-6.
Grace Community’s 4x100-meter relay team of Gilmore, Maddie Keeling, Etheredge and Porter placed eighth in 5A with a time of 52.07.
Brook Hill’s Reina Tchami placed eighth in 5A in the girls discus with a throw of 78-0.
Athens Christian Prep’s Rachel Richardson placed fifth in 1A in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08.22.