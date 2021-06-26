The Tyler Lions dropped a 27-20 decision to the College Station Cougars in a first round game on Saturday of the Texas 7on7 Football Championships at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
In Fort Worth, the Tyler Grace Community Cougars placed second in the TAPPS 7on7 Alamo Bowl bracket, while the Tyler All Saints Episcopal Trojans claimed the consolation title in the Texas Bowl bracket.
TEXAS 7ON7
The Lions won two games on Friday (21-19 over Houston Lamar; 27-14 over El Paso Americas) to make the championship bracket, which is single elimination. Tyler placed second in Pool M, while College Station was first in Pool E.
College Station lost in the semifinals to eventual champion, Lewisville Hebron.
The Cougars won over Katy Cinco Ranch (19-12) and Cy Woods (40-12) before falling to Hebron (33-28).
Hebron defeated Lake Travis, 28-26, in the championship game. On the final play of the game, Lake Travis scored a TD. The Cavaliers attempted a two-point conversion for the tie, but the pass sailed high and the Hawks won the title.
TAPPS 7ON7
Held at the All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Tyler Grace Community and Tyler All Saints Episcopal competed in the TAPPS 7on7 Tournament.
Grace’s Blake Harmon placed third in punting during the Kicking Clinic to highlight the individual competition.
The Cougars played three games in Pool B — losses to Houston Kinkaid (29-18), Corpus Christi John Paul II (20-13) and Austin Regents (28-19). Grace also had two crossover games — losses to Houston St. Thomas (25-20) and Austin St. Michael’s (22-13).
The Trojans competed in Pool E with losses to Fort Worth Calvary Christian (8-7), Arlington Grace Prep (34-7) and Bryan Brazos Christian (22-6).
Grace bounced back in Alamo Bowl bracket competition by winning two games before playing Houston Kinkaid in the finals. The Falcons won 47-12.
The Cougars defeated Houston Lutheran South (33-20) and McKinney Christian (21-17) to reach the finals. McKinney Christian took third place over Victoria St. Joseph (32-30). Fort Worth All Saints won the consolation by defeating Lutheran South 34-7.
In the Texas Bowl bracket, the Trojans lost to Lubbock Christian (28-20) in the first round before getting on track. All Saints then won over Pasadena First Baptist (38-23) and Fort Worth Covenant Classical (20-15) to claim the consolation title.
Bryan Brazos Christian won the Texas Bowl title with a 38-32 win over Arlington Grace Prep in the final. Lubbock Christian took third with a 41-19 win over Azle Christian.
Plano Prestonwood captured the Cotton Bowl bracket with a 49-24 victory over Austin St. Michael’s in the final. Austin Regents won over Fort Bend Christian, 36-34, for third place. Fort Worth Christian took the consolation crown by winning over Corpus Christi John Paul II, 45-15.
Fort Worth All Saints won the Lineman Challenge, followed by Austin Regents.
Houston Kinkaid’s Grant Petersen claimed the overall Kicking Challenge. He won punting and field goal kicking events. Placing second in punting was Sammy Stone of Austin St. Michael’s, while Harmon was third. Petersen was followed in the FG competition by Elijah Medina of Arlington Grace Prep, Haden Tessier of Plano Prestonwood Christian and Stone.
---
2021 Texas 7on7 Championships
Presented by Texas National Guard
Veterans Park and Athletic Complex
3101 Harvey Road, College Station
Division I
(5A or 6A public, SPC or TAPPS Division I private)
Championship Bracket
First Round — Killeen Harker Heights 19, Haslet Eaton 18; Colleyville Heritage 28, Austin Anderson 19; Spring 22, San Antonio Warren 18; Lewisville Hebron 34, Richmond Foster 6; College Station 27, Tyler 20; Katy Cinco Ranch 25, Little Elm 13; Mission Veterans Memorial 33, Midland Christian 27; Cy Woods 33, Denton Braswell 13; Katy Tompkins 27, DeSoto 26; The Woodlands 27, Midland Legacy 14; Frisco Wakeland 20, Wylie East 7; Frisco Lone Star 27, Azle 19; Flower Mound Marcus 27, Wolfforth Frenship 0; Lake Travis 20, Alvin Shadow Creek 12; Klein Cain 26, Klein Collins 20; Austin Westlake 55, Arlington Lamar 34.
Round of 16 — Killeen Harker Heights 27, Colleyville Heritage 12; Lewisville Hebron 26, Spring 13; College Station 19, Katy Cinco Ranch 12; Cy Woods 28, Mission Veterans Memorial 19; Katy Tompkins 34, The Woodlands 32; Frisco Lone Star 31, Frisco Wakeland 13; Lake Travis 26, Flower Mound Marcus 25; Austin Westlake 21, Klein Cain 14.
Quarterfinals — Lewisville Hebron 27, Killeen Harker Heights 21; College Station 40, Cy Woods 12; Frisco Lone Star 27, Katy Tompkins 20; Lake Travis 28, Austin Westlake 12.
Semifinals — Lewisville Hebron 33, College Station 28; Lake Travis 28, Frisco Lone Star 20.
Championship — Lewisville Hebron 28, Lake Travis 26.
Consolation Bracket
First Round — Harlingen 19, Corpus Christi Carroll 7; Trophy Club Byron Nelson 19, Hutto 12; El Paso Eastwood 32, Temple 12; Beaumont West Brook 33, Laredo United South 32; Midlothian 22, El Paso Americas 8; Mercedes 27, El Paso Eastlake 21; Prosper 21, A&M Consolidated 6; Cy-Fair 29, Garland 22; Cypress Bridgeland 13, Nacogdoches 0; Cy-Falls 34, Edinburg North 20; Dickinson 27, Georgetown 26; Humble Atascocita 19, Port Neches-Groves 12; Houston Lamar 19, Conroe Grand Oaks 12; Richardson Pearce def. Cedar Park; Denton Guyer 33, Buda Johnson 24; Harlingen South 46, El Paso Coronado 40.
Round of 16 — Trophy Club Byron Nelson 33, Harlingen 32; El Paso Eastwood 7, Laredo United South 6; Mercedes 34, Midlothian 18; Cy-Fair 19, Prosper 18; Cypress Bridgeland 31, Cy-Falls 13; Dickinson 19, Humble Atascocita 13; Richardson Pearce 35, Houston Lamar 33; Denton Guyer 26, Harlingen South 13.
Quarterfinals — Trophy Club Byron Nelson 20, El Paso Eastwood 19; Cy-Fair 21, Mercedes 12; Cypress Bridgeland 27, Dickinson 13; Denton Guyer 21, Richardson Pearce 19.
Semifinals — Cy-Fair 34, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 27; Denton Guyer 32, Cypress Bridgeland 27.
Final — Denton Guyer 40, Cy-Fair 20.