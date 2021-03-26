No. 25 Rockwall-Heath scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 2-0 win over Tyler Legacy Friday night in a District 10-6A softball game at Faulkner Park.
Danielle Gillean tossed a one-hit shutout for Rockwall-Heath with one strikeout and one walk.
Maddie Flanery had the lone hit for the Lady Raiders.
Presley Johnston allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks for the Lady Raiders.
Lily Wilson’s two-run double was the game-winner for the Lady Hawks.
Legacy (14-5, 3-2) will play Mesquite at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mesquite.