COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce softball player Chanlee Oakes was named this week's Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.
Oakes, a freshman who is a former standout at Rains High School, had a role in three of the five wins for the Lions this past week. A&M-Commerce has won 20 of its last 22 games and is 26-6 on the season. Oakes had the game-winning home run in the ninth inning at Midwestern State on Friday in the Lions' 1-0 win. She also hit a three-run home run at Texas Woman's on Sunday. She batted .500 in three games this weekend.
Earlier in the week, Oakes pitched a complete game in the five-inning win over Embry-Riddle on Wednesday. She pitched just 64 pitches in the game and allowed three runs.
As a senior last year at Rains, Oakes was 13-1 in the pitching circle with a 1.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts. She also hit .484 with six home runs and 54 hits. Oakes helped lead Rains to state title in 2019 and 2021.
The Lions hit the road to face nationally ranked Lubbock Christian on Friday at 2 p.m. and at Angelo State, who is also nationally ranked, on Sunday at 1 p.m.