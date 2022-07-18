Infielders array in a traditional pattern as rules changes to restrict shifts are observed during a minor league baseball game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Greensboro Grasshoppers, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Major League Baseball is considering a pitch clock for next year along with shift limits, larger bases and restrictions on pickoff attempts. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)