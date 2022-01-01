The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs, led by tournament MVP Jada Celsur, defeated Panhandle 40-37 to capture the Double T Smiles bracket of the 62nd Annual Caprock Basketball Classic, billed as the largest high school tournament in the world, in Lubbock.
The Lady Mustangs scored wins over Wildorado (81-16), Merkel (49-36) and Sands (48-30) to reach the final.
The championship match was played at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
Joining Celsur on the all-tournament team from Martin's Mill were Mattie Burns, Libby Rogers and Kylee Lookabaugh.
Celsur hit for 21 points, including nine points in the fourth quarter, to pace the Lady Mustangs against Panhandle.
Others scoring for MM were Lookabaugh (7), Rogers (4), Kate Lindsey (3), Burns (3) and Ruthie Mein (2).
Grace Sims led the Pantherettes with 12 points.
Others on the all-tournament team were Panhandle's Sims, Kanden Ford and Katelyn Haney; Lubbock Christian's Paige Parker, Abbie Crow and Brook Hooten; Borden County's Kenzie White; Sands' Landry Morrow and Lubbock Titans' Ellie Bruffey.
In the first game of the tourney for Martin's Mill downed Wildorado. Scoring for the Lady Mustangs were: Lookabaugh (19), Celsur (16), Burns (11), Lindsey (10), Reese Hataway (8), Rogers (7), Mein (6) and Baylee Valenzuela (4).
Against Merkel, scoring for the Lady Mustangs were: Celsur (16), Lookabaugh (15), Lindsey (8), Burns (8) and Rogers (2).
In the semifinals win over Sands, Martin's Mill's scorers were Celsur (21), Burns (9), Lookabaugh (6), Mein (4), Lindsey (3), Rogers (3) and Halle Hawes (2).
In the Chick-fil-A Bracket, Lake Dallas defeated Lubbock Cooper 62-53 in the final.