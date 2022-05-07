Class 6A
Region II
Bi-District
Waxahachie def. Bryan, 2-0 (6-0, 2-0)
Tyler Legacy def. Wylie, 2-1 (1-3, 5-1, 3-1)
Waco Midway def. Copperas cove, 2-0 (10-5, 2-0)
Rockwall def. Rowlett, 2-1 (6-5, 8 innings; 4-11, 11-1)
Rockwall-Heath def. Garland, 2-0 (20-1, 5 innings; 10-1)
Garland Naaman Forest def. Mesquite, 2-0 (8-4, 3-2)
Area
Waxahachie (16-11-1) vs. Tyler Legacy (15-15-1)
Waco Midway (21-9-1) vs. Rockwall (22-10-1)
(Best-of-three series)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Midway HS, Waco
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Rockwall
Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana
Rockwall-Heath (28-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (23-8-1)
Garland Naaman Forest (22-8) vs. Mansfield (17-13-1)
———
Class 5A
Region II
Bi-District
Lufkin def. Longview, 2-0 (7-0, 13-1)
North Forney def. Joshua, 2-0 (8-0, 9-5)
Hallsville (21-8-2) vs. Huntsville
(Series tied 1-1)
Game 1: Hallsville 5, Huntsville 4
Game 2: Huntsville 7, Hallsville 5
Game 3: 7 p.m. Monday, Lufkin
Cleburne def. Dallas Highland Park, 2-0 (4-1, 6-1)
Corsicana def. Crandall, 2-0 (3-1, 11-0)
Whitehouse def. Texas High, 2-0 (7-1, 3-1)
Forney def. Midlothian, 2-1 (0-2, 15-2, 11-1)
Nacogdoches (19-9-3) vs. Mount Pleasant (15-9-3)
(Series tied 1-1)
Game 1: Nacogdoches 11, Mount Pleasant 5
Game 2: Mount Pleasant 4, Nacogdoches 3
Game 3: 7 p.m. Monday, Hallsville
Area
Lufkin vs. North Forney
Whitehouse vs. Corsicana
(Best-of-three series)
All Games at Rockwall
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: noon Saturday
Game 3: 30-minutes following Game 2, if necessary
———
Class 4A
Region II
Bi-District
Spring Hill def. Pittsburg, 2-0 (7-3, 4-1)
Farmersville def. Mabank, 2-0 (4-1, 10-7)
Kilgore def. Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 2-1 (3-4, 3-2, 3-2)
Kaufman def. Van, 2-1 (2-7, 9-1, 6-5)
Brownsboro def. Sunnyvale, 2-1 (4-2, 5-9, 6-4, 8 innings)
Liberty-Eylau def. Henderson, 2-1 (2-3, 12-1, 11-4)
Canton def. Nevada Community, 2-1 (5-3, 6-9, 7-5)
Bullard def. North Lamar, 2-0 (4-1, 11-1, 6 innings)
Region III
Bi-District
Carthage def. Waco Robinson, 2-0 (5-2, 9-1)
Hudson def. Madisonville, 2-0 (4-3, 4-0)
Rusk wins series, 2-0 (10-0, 10-0)
---
Class 3A
Region II
Bi-District
Prairiland def. Howe, 2-0 (1-0, 7-1)
Maypearl def. Paradise, 2-1 (7-2, 0-1, 5-4)
Gunter def. Edgewood, 2-0 (18-1, 8-2)
Tatum def. Hughes Springs, 2-0 (8-3, 3-2)
One-game playoff: Harmony 3, Atlanta 2
Sabine def. Troup, 2-0 (7-0, 8-2)
Hooks def. Mount Vernon, 2-0 (8-2, 8-1)
Pottsboro def. Grand Saline, 2-1 (22-5, 5-7, 4-0)
Emory Rains def. Bells, 2-0 (5-4, 2-1)
One-game playoff: Mineola 9, Redwater 3
White Oak def. Harleton, 2-0 (8-3, 10-9)
Winnsboro def. Omaha Paul Pewitt, 2-0 (5-4, 3-2)
West Rusk def. New Diana, 2-1 (5-8, 9-1, 2-0)
Area
Prairiland (23-5) vs. Maypearl (19-10)
Gunter (28-1) vs. Whitesboro (20-4)
Tatum (17-9) vs. Harmony (19-9)
Sabine (19-8) vs. Hooks (19-8)
Boyd (23-4-2) vs. Pottsboro (24-8)
Grandview (21-8-2) vs. Emory Rains (21-8-1)
Mineola (11-12-1) vs. White Oak (23-8)
Winnsboro (18-8-1) vs. West Rusk (21-9)
Region III
Bi-District
West def. Malakoff, 2-0 (11-0, 12-7)
Whitney def. Scurry-Rosser, 2-1 (2-5, 9-2, 2-1)
Nacogdoches Central Heights def. Anahuac, 2-0 (11-1, 19-1)
Troy def. Mildred, 2-0 (7-2, 6-2)
Cameron Yoe def. Elkhart, 2-0 (12-2, 10-5)
Lorena def. Kemp, 2-0 (10-0, 8-0)
Caldwell def. Fairfield, 2-0 (8-5, 5-2)
Woodville def. Hemphill, 2-0 (14-1, 13-1)
Diboll def. Kountze, 2-0 (1-0, 13-3)
Area
Danbury (15-3) vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights (30-2)
Diboll (24-5) vs. Boiling (19-6)
———
Class 2A
Region III
Bi-District
Frankston def. Big Sandy, 2-1 (8-14, 4-2, 13-1)
James Bowie def. Como-Pickton, 2-0 (19-1, 14-2)
Beckville def. Martin's Mill, 2-0 (4-2, 13-3)
McLeod def. Cumby, 2-0 (10-0, 14-8)
Joaquin def. Pineland West Sabine, 2-0 (11-7, 5-3)
Douglass def. Grapeland, 2-0 (15-14, 7-3)
Garrison def. Colmesneil, 2-0 (20-0, 20-0)
Lovelady def. Groveton, 2-0 (7-4, 9-3)
Rivercrest def. Alba-Golden, 2-0 (4-2, 6-3)
Kerens def. Union Grove, 2-1 (2-4, 5-4, 11-1)
Maud def. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 2-0 (10-9, 13-9)
Hawkins def. Cayuga, 2-0 (11-9, 13-6)
Alto def. Normangee, 2-0 (21-4, 18-1)
Timpson def. San Augustine, 2-0 (14-10, 15-5)
Centerville def. Cushing, 2-0 (12-1, 14-1)
Shelbyville def. Brookeland, 2-1 (1-2, 11-1, 9-6)
Area
Frankston vs. Simms James Bowie
Beckville vs. McLeod
Joaquin vs. Douglass
Garrison vs. Lovelady
Rivercrest vs. Kerens
Maud vs. Hawkins
Alto vs. Timpson
Centerville vs. Shelbyville
---
Class 1A
Region III
Bi-District
Sulphur Bluff def. Avery, 2-0 (4-2, 10-5)
Leverett's Chapel, bye
Union Hill def. Neches, 2-0 (7-4, 13-11)
Miller Grove def. Avinger, 2-0 (17-0, 6-4)
Kennard def. Oakwood, 2-0 (10-0, 15-1)
Area
Sulphur Bluff vs. Leverett's Chapel
Union Hill vs. Miller Grove
North Zulch vs. Chester
Chireno vs. Kennard
---
TAPPS
Divison II
Bi-District
One-Game Playoff: Austin Hyde Park 7, Tyler Grace Community 3
Area
Geneva School (15-3-1) at Brook Hill (24-3), 4 p.m. Monday