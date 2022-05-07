TYLER.LEGACY.WYLIE.Baseball.NEWSPAPER.18.jpg
Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Class 6A

Region II

Bi-District

Waxahachie def. Bryan, 2-0 (6-0, 2-0)

Tyler Legacy def. Wylie, 2-1 (1-3, 5-1, 3-1)

Waco Midway def. Copperas cove, 2-0 (10-5, 2-0)

Rockwall def. Rowlett, 2-1 (6-5, 8 innings; 4-11, 11-1)

Rockwall-Heath def. Garland, 2-0 (20-1, 5 innings; 10-1)

Garland Naaman Forest def. Mesquite, 2-0 (8-4, 3-2)

Area 

Waxahachie (16-11-1) vs. Tyler Legacy (15-15-1)

Waco Midway (21-9-1) vs. Rockwall (22-10-1)

(Best-of-three series)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Midway HS, Waco

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Rockwall

Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana

Rockwall-Heath (28-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (23-8-1)

Garland Naaman Forest (22-8) vs. Mansfield (17-13-1)

———

Class 5A

Region II

Bi-District

Lufkin def. Longview, 2-0 (7-0, 13-1)

North Forney def. Joshua, 2-0 (8-0, 9-5)

Hallsville (21-8-2) vs. Huntsville 

(Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Hallsville 5, Huntsville 4

Game 2: Huntsville 7, Hallsville 5

Game 3: 7 p.m. Monday, Lufkin 

Cleburne def. Dallas Highland Park, 2-0 (4-1, 6-1)

Corsicana def. Crandall, 2-0 (3-1, 11-0)

Whitehouse def. Texas High, 2-0 (7-1, 3-1)

Forney def. Midlothian, 2-1 (0-2, 15-2, 11-1)

Nacogdoches (19-9-3) vs. Mount Pleasant (15-9-3)

(Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Nacogdoches 11, Mount Pleasant 5

Game 2: Mount Pleasant 4, Nacogdoches 3

Game 3: 7 p.m. Monday, Hallsville

Area

Lufkin vs. North Forney

Whitehouse vs. Corsicana

(Best-of-three series)

All Games at Rockwall

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: noon Saturday

Game 3: 30-minutes following Game 2, if necessary

———

Class 4A

Region II

Bi-District

Spring Hill def. Pittsburg, 2-0 (7-3, 4-1)

Farmersville def. Mabank, 2-0 (4-1, 10-7)

Kilgore def. Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 2-1 (3-4, 3-2, 3-2)

Kaufman def. Van, 2-1 (2-7, 9-1, 6-5)

Brownsboro def. Sunnyvale, 2-1 (4-2, 5-9, 6-4, 8 innings)

Liberty-Eylau def. Henderson, 2-1 (2-3, 12-1, 11-4)

Canton def. Nevada Community, 2-1 (5-3, 6-9, 7-5)

Bullard def. North Lamar, 2-0 (4-1, 11-1, 6 innings)

Region III

Bi-District

Carthage def. Waco Robinson, 2-0 (5-2, 9-1)

Hudson def. Madisonville, 2-0 (4-3, 4-0)

Rusk wins series, 2-0 (10-0, 10-0)

---

Class 3A

Region II

Bi-District

Prairiland def. Howe, 2-0 (1-0, 7-1)

Maypearl def. Paradise, 2-1 (7-2, 0-1, 5-4)

Gunter def. Edgewood, 2-0 (18-1, 8-2)

Tatum def. Hughes Springs, 2-0 (8-3, 3-2)

One-game playoff: Harmony 3, Atlanta 2

Sabine def. Troup, 2-0 (7-0, 8-2)

Hooks def. Mount Vernon, 2-0 (8-2, 8-1)

Pottsboro def. Grand Saline, 2-1 (22-5, 5-7, 4-0)

Emory Rains def. Bells, 2-0 (5-4, 2-1)

One-game playoff: Mineola 9, Redwater 3

White Oak def. Harleton, 2-0 (8-3, 10-9)

Winnsboro def. Omaha Paul Pewitt, 2-0 (5-4, 3-2)

West Rusk def. New Diana, 2-1 (5-8, 9-1, 2-0)

Area

Prairiland (23-5) vs. Maypearl (19-10)

Gunter (28-1) vs. Whitesboro (20-4)

Tatum (17-9) vs. Harmony (19-9)

Sabine (19-8) vs. Hooks (19-8)

Boyd (23-4-2) vs. Pottsboro (24-8)

Grandview (21-8-2) vs. Emory Rains (21-8-1)

Mineola (11-12-1) vs. White Oak (23-8)

Winnsboro (18-8-1) vs. West Rusk (21-9)

Region III

Bi-District

West def. Malakoff, 2-0 (11-0, 12-7)

Whitney def. Scurry-Rosser, 2-1 (2-5, 9-2, 2-1)

Nacogdoches Central Heights def. Anahuac, 2-0 (11-1, 19-1)

Troy def. Mildred, 2-0 (7-2, 6-2)

Cameron Yoe def. Elkhart, 2-0 (12-2, 10-5)

Lorena def. Kemp, 2-0 (10-0, 8-0)

Caldwell def. Fairfield, 2-0 (8-5, 5-2)

Woodville def. Hemphill, 2-0 (14-1, 13-1)

Diboll def. Kountze, 2-0 (1-0, 13-3)

Area

Danbury (15-3) vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights (30-2)

Diboll (24-5) vs. Boiling (19-6) 

———

Class 2A

Region III

Bi-District

Frankston def. Big Sandy, 2-1 (8-14, 4-2, 13-1)

James Bowie def. Como-Pickton, 2-0 (19-1, 14-2)

Beckville def. Martin's Mill, 2-0 (4-2, 13-3)

McLeod def. Cumby, 2-0 (10-0, 14-8)

Joaquin def. Pineland West Sabine, 2-0 (11-7, 5-3)

Douglass def. Grapeland, 2-0 (15-14, 7-3)

Garrison def. Colmesneil, 2-0 (20-0, 20-0)

Lovelady def. Groveton, 2-0 (7-4, 9-3)

Rivercrest def. Alba-Golden, 2-0 (4-2, 6-3)

Kerens def. Union Grove, 2-1 (2-4, 5-4, 11-1)

Maud def. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 2-0 (10-9, 13-9)

Hawkins def. Cayuga, 2-0 (11-9, 13-6)

Alto def. Normangee, 2-0 (21-4, 18-1)

Timpson def. San Augustine, 2-0 (14-10, 15-5)

Centerville def. Cushing, 2-0 (12-1, 14-1)

Shelbyville def. Brookeland, 2-1 (1-2, 11-1, 9-6)

Area

Frankston vs. Simms James Bowie

Beckville vs. McLeod

Joaquin vs. Douglass

Garrison vs. Lovelady

Rivercrest vs. Kerens

Maud vs. Hawkins

Alto vs. Timpson

Centerville vs. Shelbyville

---

Class 1A

Region III

Bi-District

Sulphur Bluff def. Avery, 2-0 (4-2, 10-5)

Leverett's Chapel, bye

Union Hill def. Neches, 2-0 (7-4, 13-11)

Miller Grove def. Avinger, 2-0 (17-0, 6-4)

Kennard def. Oakwood, 2-0 (10-0, 15-1)

Area

Sulphur Bluff vs. Leverett's Chapel

Union Hill vs. Miller Grove

North Zulch vs. Chester

Chireno vs. Kennard

---

TAPPS

Divison II

Bi-District

One-Game Playoff: Austin Hyde Park 7, Tyler Grace Community 3

Area

Geneva School (15-3-1) at Brook Hill (24-3), 4 p.m. Monday

 
 

